Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen was substituted for veteran Jonathan Jones late in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to missed tackles. Although he spent most of the second half on the sideline, Woolen returned to the game in the final minutes and expressed mixed emotions about his role while highlighting the importance of team support and mental readiness.

Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen said he was told before Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that Jonathan Jones might take his place for “a series or two.

” “I didn’t know it was going to be the whole second half,” Woolen said after the team’s 19-16 win . After missing a few tackles, Woolen was taken off the field late in the second quarter in favor of Jones, an 11-year veteran. He wasn’t tended to by trainers. He stood on the sideline for most of the rest of the game with his helmet on.

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Nick Sirianni said the Eagles “wanted to reset there a little bit” at corner.

“You just got to be better,” Woolen said when asked what the coaches told him after he was pulled. “It’s their job. I can’t say too much. It’s the coach’s job.

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I mess up, you take me out. And I messed up, and they took me out, and I just got to be a great teammate like the next guy is. ” Woolen, who signed a one-year, $12 million deal with the Eagles in March, was left with mixed emotions postgame.

“Overall, I’m annoyed, but I’m still happy we won,” Woolen said. He ended up having a hand in the win late, too. Injuries to Jones and Quinyon Mitchell left Woolen and Kelee Ringo as the outside corners in the closing minutes of the game. Woolen had tight coverage on a rep on the right sideline during that stretch.

“I didn’t play the whole second half,” Woolen said. “To go in the last 3-4 minutes, it’s tough. The DB position is a mental position more than physicality. To be able to try to check back in mentally when you’ve been out so long, it’s hard, but I got to be there for my guys no matter what.

No matter how I’m feeling, it’s a team sport. ” Woolen said he didn’t know if he would start Thursday at Dallas and would leave it up to the coaches.

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“I feel like as a corner you’re going to make plays, you’re going to miss plays, but the great corners, when you miss plays you are able to make plays,” Woolen said. “And this whole season, I’ve made plays and I’ve missed plays. “It’s just hard whenever you mess up on a play and you get taken out, you never know when your next opportunity is. Kind of like today.

I didn’t know it was going to be the whole second half. It happened like that, and when I got called back into the game, I just played the way I played. ” Woolen was a trade candidate before the deadline. After the Week 9 loss to the New York Giants on Nov. 8, he talked about wanting to stay with the Eagles.

On Sunday, he said he was told there were a few calls for him before the trade deadline, which was Nov. 10.

“That’s upstairs,” Woolen said. “I don’t know what goes on upstairs. “At the end of the day, I’m where my feet at. ”