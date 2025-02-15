Eagles Coach's Son Makes His Mark at LSU

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier faces a unique challenge as his son, Garrett Nussmeier, quarterbacks LSU. This story explores Garrett's journey to becoming a starter, his decision to stay at LSU for another year, and the supportive relationship he has with his father.

Doug Nussmeier, the Philadelphia Eagles ' quarterbacks coach, finds himself in an interesting position. His son, Garrett Nussmeier, is the quarterback for LSU , and the two will face off against each other in a future game. Doug emphasizes that he doesn't watch his son's game tape, letting Garrett's coaches handle that aspect. However, he is a constant source of guidance and advice for his son, offering insights based on his own experiences. \Garrett's journey has been marked by perseverance.

Despite spending three seasons as LSU's backup, he never considered transferring or taking shortcuts. He remained dedicated to his craft, honing his skills and patiently waiting for his opportunity. This dedication paid off when he finally got his chance to start, impressing everyone with his performances. \The 2025 NFL Draft loomed large for Garrett, but he ultimately chose to return to LSU for his redshirt senior season. Doug respects his son's decision, emphasizing that he provided information and guidance, but ultimately, the choice was Garrett's. He highlights the importance of Garrett's maturity and ability to handle the pressure of being a high-profile prospect. While Garrett's NFL future remains uncertain, one thing is clear: his character and work ethic will serve him well, regardless of the path he chooses





