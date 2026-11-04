Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Regains Play-Calling Duties Amid Six-Game Losing Streak

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni resumes play-calling responsibilities after six losses. The decision follows the dismissal of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion during a historic slump.

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially stripped head coach Nick Sirianni of his offensive play-calling duties. This strategic pivot occurs while the team sits at the bottom of the NFC standings with a dismal six-game losing streak. It marks the first time the franchise has suffered such a prolonged slump in fourteen years. The move signals an urgent desire to stabilize a team that has faltered under the current offensive leadership structure.

Sirianni Returns to On-Field Decision Making

Nick Sirianni will immediately resume calling plays for the remainder of the season. This reversal corrects a decision made at the start of his tenure. In 2021, owner Jeffrey Lurie hired Sirianni to serve a dual role as head coach and offensive coordinator. The intention was to create stability for quarterback Jalen Hurts during his early career. Sirianni relinquished play-calling after a 2-5 start in that initial year. He never reinstated himself until now. The current coaching staff has failed to produce winning results. Sirianni must prove he can execute plays better than his predecessor. This return to form aims to restore the offensive rhythm that defined the Super Bowl victory era.

Also read Nick Sirianni not making changes at OC or QB despite Eagles' losing streak

Criticism Of Coordinator Sean Mannion Performance

The primary catalyst for this change is the severe underperformance of offensive coordinator Sean Mannion. Mannion entered the role with virtually no experience as a play-caller at any level. He is a first-year coordinator with only two and a half seasons of coaching background. His previous roles included being an offensive assistant in Green Bay and quarterbacks coach. He helped the Packers finish sixteenth in scoring and seventeenth in passing during 2025. His inexperience has led to comically inept sequence choices on the field. Critics note that his lack of practical coordination skills has directly contributed to the team's struggles. The offense has become the lowest-scoring unit in the conference by nearly a field goal margin.

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Historical Context Of Coaching Roles In Philadelphia

The Eagles have a long history of integrating head coaches with play-calling responsibilities. Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, and Doug Pederson all held these dual roles in the past. Top coordinators often leave to take head coaching jobs elsewhere. Hiring them directly as head coaches prevents this turnover. Ray Rhodes was the last coach without play-calling duties in 1995. Jeffrey Lurie quickly learned that retaining the play-caller within the head coach position is vital. This structure provided stability for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers. Sirianni was supposed to deliver that same stability for the Eagles. He won two NFC championships and a Super Bowl title. However, his inability to call plays has created a revolving door of offensive leadership.

Impact On Quarterback Jalen Hurts And Team Future

The changing leadership has disrupted the offensive scheme continuity for Jalen Hurts. The team has cycled through six different offensive coordinators in four years. Shane Steichen, Brian Johnson, Kellen Moore, and Kevin Patullo all held the role recently. Each brought slightly different terminology and execution styles. This constant shift has hindered the team's ability to settle into a cohesive identity. The Eagles are the only six-loss team in the NFC. They need to reverse this trajectory immediately. Sirianni must demonstrate he can call effective plays. Without this capability, his position as head coach remains untenable. The upcoming games will serve as a critical test for this new direction.