Eagles Celebrate Super Bowl Victory with Parade, While Bohm Addresses Trade Rumors and Baun Honors Bergey

The Philadelphia Eagles will parade their Super Bowl trophy on Broad Street today. Alec Bohm discusses trade rumors and his commitment to the Phillies. Zack Baun honors Bill Bergey by wearing his Eagles medallion. Pending free agents like Mekhi Becton and Milton Williams may be enjoying their last moments with the team. The NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off returns after a nine-year hiatus. World B. Free, a 76ers ambassador, is nominated for the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Inquirer releases a commemorative book on the Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles are set to parade their Super Bowl victory down Broad Street today, amidst sunny skies and temperatures in the 30s. Meanwhile, in Clearwater, Florida, Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm discussed the trade rumors that swirled around him during the offseason, stating that he remained committed to the Phillies. He admitted that while anything can happen in the unpredictable world of sports, he truly loves being part of the team.

In a separate note, linebacker Zack Baun expressed his honor in wearing Bill Bergey's Eagles medallion during the team's Super Bowl run, paying tribute to the former All-Pro linebacker who passed away on Christmas Day. As the Eagles celebrate their triumph today, some players, including guard Mekhi Becton and defensive tackle Milton Williams, face uncertain futures as pending free agents. This parade might be a last hurrah for them with the team. Shifting focus to the world of hockey, the NHL's return of the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament has generated excitement among fans and players alike. The tournament, a showcase of best-on-best international hockey, had a nine-year hiatus before its triumphant return. In the 76ers organization, World B. Free, a beloved figure and ambassador for the team, is in the running for induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. His 13-year playing career, including four seasons with the Sixers, is being considered for the first time. Finally, The Inquirer's commemorative book chronicling the Eagles' Super Bowl victory and remarkable 2024 season is expected to hit Philly-area stores soon.





