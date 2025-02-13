Eagles Begin Search for New Offensive Coordinator After Shane Steichen's Departure

The Philadelphia Eagles are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Shane Steichen to the Indianapolis Colts. This marks the sixth change in play-caller during Jalen Hurts' tenure. The team is exploring several candidates, including former quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, former head coach Frank Reich, and internal options like Doug Nussmeier and Kevin Patullo.

After a triumphant Super Bowl victory and a celebratory parade, the Philadelphia Eagles are facing a familiar challenge: finding a new offensive coordinator . The team recently parted ways with Shane Steichen , who took the head coach position with the Indianapolis Colts. This marks the sixth change in offensive play-caller during Jalen Hurts ' tenure with the Eagles since entering the NFL . The search for a successor has already begun, with several intriguing candidates emerging.

One name generating buzz is Jerrod Johnson, the current quarterbacks coach for the Houston Texans. Johnson boasts two notable connections to the Eagles and head coach Nick Sirianni. He spent a brief stint with the Eagles during the 2011 offseason before being released. Later, he joined the Indianapolis Colts in 2019, where he worked alongside Sirianni, who was their offensive coordinator at the time. While Johnson has spent the last two seasons coaching C.J. Stroud in Houston, his future with the Texans is uncertain following the hiring of former Panthers and Colts head coach Frank Reich. Another potential candidate is Frank Reich, a former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and Carolina Panthers. After being fired midway through the 2023 season, Reich took the 2024 season off. The Eagles offer him a unique opportunity to return to the offensive coordinator role, a position he held with the Eagles from 2016 to 2017 under Doug Pederson. It's worth noting that Reich previously hired Sirianni as his offensive coordinator in Indianapolis. The team could also explore internal options like Doug Nussmeier, the quarterbacks coach for the 2024 season. Nussmeier possesses extensive experience as an offensive coordinator at the college level and has also served as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL. However, he could potentially be a candidate to join the New Orleans Saints alongside Steichen. Mike LaFleur, the Rams' offensive coordinator, is another intriguing possibility, but his current role doesn't involve calling plays. LaFleur has a strong background in offensive schemes, having served as an offensive coordinator for the New York Jets from 2021 to 2022





