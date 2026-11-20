Eagle Rock residents have spent years raising concerns about how new bus-only lanes will affect their main thoroughfare.

A group of concerned Eagle Rock residents packed into a Metro meeting to raise their concerns about a new string of bus-only lanes meant to connect North Hollywood to Pasadena.

The Metro said its Bus Rapid Transit"will add an important link" to its system by connecting the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys. The plan includes converting two of the four lanes on Eagle Rock's Colorado Boulevard. That leaves only one lane for driving in each direction, which is at the heart of local residents' and business owners' concerns. Community advocates said the changes will remove 198 parking spaces along the community's main thoroughfare.

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During the meeting, they lobbied Metro to allow"mixed flow," meaning both buses and cars would be able to use all lanes.

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"The people of Eagle Rock will rejoice, and businesses won't have to worry about extra traffic," community activist Nadine Levyfield said. "There are some sections that we call mixed flow, where the buses travel in the same lanes with regular cars," Metro spokesperson Anthony Crump said during the meeting.

"However, we really find the biggest time savings are when those buses are in bus-only lanes. " Metro officials spent years working with engineers to plan the route. They said the zero-emission buses and dedicated lanes will allow thousands of commuters and visitors to avoid Los Angeles' infamous traffic jams. The transportation agency said it has"taken a lot of community feedback," which influenced the roadway's design. Metro hopes to complete the project by the 2028 Olympics.