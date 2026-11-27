Business owners and residents in Eagle Rock have launched a petition against LA Metro's Bus Rapid Transit project, citing concerns over reduced traffic lanes, lost parking, and negative impacts on small businesses.

Some neighbors and business owners have launch a petition to stop LA Metro from pushing forward with the bus-only lanes. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

A plan to make a bus-only lane connecting the San Fernando Valley to the San Gabriel Valley is getting pushback from some Eagle Rock community members who say their businesses and safety would be affected. LA Metro is working on expanding its Bus Rapid Transit to connect North Hollywood to Pasadena as a means to provide more public transportation.

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The transportation agency describes BRT as a “mobility option with many of the same benefits as light rail service” and said its current project will cover North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock and Pasadena. Some Eagle Rock residents and business owners, however, say the project may not be a welcomed addition to the neighborhood.