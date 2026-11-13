Eagle River Community Mourns Levi Curry, Teen Football Player Who Died After Collapsing in P.E. Class

Friends and family are honoring Levi Curry, a 15-year-old freshman at Eagle River High School who died from cardiac arrest after collapsing during football practice. Despite a history of a surgically corrected heart condition, Curry was celebrated as a talented player and a kind-hearted individual who positively impacted his community.

EAGLE RIVER, Alaska - Friends and family are remembering the life of Levi Curry, a freshman at Eagle River High School who died from cardiac arrest after suddenly collapsing while playing football in P.E. class last week.

Curry’s parents — his mother Mary and father James — say Levi was born with a heart condition, but had surgery to alleviate it.

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“The surgery basically healed it,” James said. “Other than that, he’s just like a normal kid. ” Those who knew Levi best agree that he was seemingly born to play football: standing 6-foot-3 at just 15 years old.

“I think 17 years now, and I’ve never had a ninth-grader start for varsity, especially on the offensive line,” said Jonathan Wetzel, the football coach for Eagle River High School. Curry’s family said Levi was named as one of the best defensive players in the state on Wednesday.

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“I called the coach ... and he told him, and Levi was like so excited about that,” Mary said. “He was really joyful, and he called his dad to tell him. ” “I was out of town,” James said.

“That was the last conversation I had with him, and it was a good one. ” More than a football player, Levi is remembered by those closest to him for his kindness and positive attitude.

“So many people have come up and shared their positive experiences with Levi, and now it’s proven that he’s just a good kid in general,” James said. “There was plenty of times that I could be having a bad day at work,” Wetzel said, “and I could get to the ball field, and you know see him coming up and his smile would just kind of wash that bad day away.

” Levi’s funeral was held on Wednesday; nearly 500 people attended to pay their respects and show support for the family.

“It’s just overwhelming, like how much he meant to the community, or what kind of impact he had,” Mary said. “It’s amazing,” said Noah, Levi’s older brother. “It’s just amazing how many people just showed up for Levi. ” “I wasn’t really surprised because I knew he was popular,” said Sarah, his younger sister.

“He has a lot of friends,” his older sister, Lina, added. “I just kept hearing his grandmother say, ‘Man, there’s just so many people that love Levi,’” Wetzel said. “I was like, ‘Well, he made it easy. ’” In the days since Levi’s passing, support has been pouring in for the family.

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According to the Curry’s, two community members built a custom casket that would be able to fit Levi’s large frame.

“The football coach with the team dug Levi’s grave by hand, which is something that our church does, which is very special,” James said. Levi’s teammates also helped James bury his son. Nothing can ease the pain that comes with losing a child, but thanks to the support from community members, the Curry’s told Alaska’s News Source that their lives are just a little bit more peaceful.

“There’s people that we don’t even know about that we’ve never even met that you know have shown great support,” James said. “For as much peace as we’ve had, we know people must be praying. ” As a family grieves, those who knew Levi are remembering his life as one filled with love.

“A lot of people, like especially the football people, they’ve told me a lot of stories of when he played football and a lot of what he did,” Noah said. “He knew how to lead when he needed to, and he also knew when the seniors were doing their thing and leading,” Wetzel said. According to his family, Levi was an organ donor. Hospital staff and donor recipients met to honor him this week.

A GoFundMe has been created by the family to help offset the cost of medical bills. Editor’s note: Alaska’s News Source makes no representations or warranties of any kind about the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of any GoFundMe campaign. Any donations you make to such campaigns are strictly at your own risk. If you have any questions related to the authenticity, accuracy, or reliability of a GoFundMe campaign, please contact GoFundMe directly or consult the GoFundMe Guarantee Policy. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com