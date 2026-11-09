Eagle River boys swimming caps off historic season with their first-ever state title

The Wolves followed up a dominant showing at regions with a strong performance against Alaska’s top competition.

At the end of the last two ASAA high school state championship swimming and diving meets, Eagle River head coach Patrick Garrity has jumped into the deep end of the pool to celebrate winning a team title.

This year’s state meet ended with the same tradition — except it wasn’t to celebrate his powerhouse girls team pulling off a three-peat, as they fell just short to Juneau-Douglas . This time, it was the boys’ turn to take the plunge with their coach after claiming their first-ever state championship Saturday night at the Bartlett High School pool.

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“It feels really good after working hard all season and seeing the kids reach their goals,” Garrity said. “Both the girls and the boys did outstanding work, and I’m very proud of them. ” Fresh off winning their first regional title in the same venue the weekend prior, the Wolves boys’ 132 points left them comfortably ahead of runner-up Sitka, with 88.

Eagle River won six of the 12 events, crowned five individual champions and had a medalist in all but three events.

“They worked hard all season, and when they needed to do it the most, they brought it,” Garrity said. “A lot of them had the best swims of their lives. Some of them swam for the team and swam and swam strategically and just did a fantastic job. ” The Eagle River boys were propelled to their strong showing by team captains Nate Shockley and Matthew Baker, both seniors.

“They were a big part in bringing the boys along and helping them realize that they could achieve, and then showing the way to do it,” Garrity said. “I’m very proud of them as captains; they both had outstanding days. ” Shockley won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 43.49 seconds, and the 500-yard freestyle in 4:47.31. He was also on the 200-yard freestyle relay team that narrowly took second and the 400-yard freestyle relay team that came in third.

“I was all over the place going into this, and I didn’t know what was going to happen,” Shockley said. “I just went out there and was like, ‘Whatever happens, I’m going to give it my all until the very end, no matter what,’ and I did it and it worked out super well.

” He couldn’t be more satisfied with his own individual effort and that of the team as they became the first Wolves to hoist the state championship trophy.

“We came close my sophomore year and had a really tragic disqualification,” Shockley said. “It’s so great that me and Matthew, who were sophomores at the time, get to come back and get this win at state and regions. It’s just so monumental for Eagle River as a whole. ” Neither of his individual titles came easy as he had to rally from behind in both races.

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“My mindset was that the race isn’t won in the first 50 or the first 100; you got to swim the whole race,” Shockley said. “I’ve always struggled with that and getting into the right headspace. ” That approach served him well during the 500 freestyle, given how long the event lasts and how much time it affords those who might not have the fastest start to finish strong and make up ground, as he did.

“You have 10 to swim, and only a couple are going to matter in the long run, and it’s the ones that you’re going to be going and winning,” Shockley said. “It’s about just going out fast, hard work, and going what you need to go the best time you could possibly go, and it’s way better.

” Baker received most outstanding competitor honors on the boys’ side after winning the 50-yard freestyle in a time of 21.10 and the 100-yard freestyle in 46.27, and leading the 200-yard medley relay team to a first-place finish with a mark of 1:37.29.

“I’m so proud of him,” Shockley said. “He wasn’t so sure going into this meet, especially after prelims. He was a little nervous, but something clicked for him and he really got to it and got both of his races done, and then had that amazing comeback on that relay on the freestyle.

” Even though he’s losing two of his top performers and leaders from this year’s historic team, Garrity’s excitement and confidence in the young swimmers returning — as well as those joining from the middle school level — are extremely high.

“We have a lot of young kids and some coming up through the ranks that’ll hopefully be joining us next year,” he said. “I think the outlook is pretty good for the foreseeable future. ” Since Shockley opted not to attempt to defend his state title in the boys 200-yard individual medley, it created an opportunity for someone else to make a name for themselves.

That’s exactly what Petersburg freshman Cyrus Hulebak did when he won the event with a time of 1:58.75, claiming the first state title of his high school career.

“I was super happy that I was able to win the 200 IM,” Hulebak said. “After prelims, I was seeded in second place, so I really wanted to just go out there and win. ” What made the victory even more special was that it came in front of his dad, who made the trip to see his son go for gold. After touching the wall, Hulebak looked up at him and smiled.

“I wasn’t as nervous as I thought I was going to be,” Hulebak said. “I think prelims is where you get the nerves out, and in the finals, you swim as hard as you can. ” He came into the boys 100-yard breaststroke, one of the later events, even more relaxed and hopeful that he could make it 2-for-2.

Despite his best effort, he wasn’t able to secure a second title — but he did land on the podium, with a third-place time of 1:01.30. To be one of only three representatives from the small Southeast Alaska community to make it to state, and also the lone entrant on the boys’ side, filled him with pride.

“I’m happy to go back and bring something back to the town,” Hulebak said. Two of his goals heading into his sophomore season are to clock a 1:53 or better in the 200 IM and get under a minute in the 100 breaststroke. Swimming ASAA State Championship Team Scores 1. Eagle River High School, 132; 2.

Sitka High School, 88; 3. Juneau Douglas High School, 81; 4. Kenai Central High School, 45. Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay 1.

Eagle River High School , 1:37.29; 2. Juneau-Douglas High School, 1:37.46; 3. Kenai Central High School, 1:40.01; 4. Sitka High School, 1:40.25.

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Boys 200 Yard Freestyle 1. Shockley, Nate, Eagle River, 1:43.49; 2. Aldrich, Kaden, Juneau, 1:45.45; 3. Russian, Colin, Eagle River, 1:46.24; 4.

Lihou, Ben, Sitka, 1:46.94. Boys 200 Yard IM 1. Hulebak, Cyrus, Petersburg, 1:58.75; 2. Martens, Zach, Sitka, 2:00.06; 3.

Unks, Noah, Eagle River, 2:03.40; 4. Olson, Evan, Eagle River, 2:04.86. Boys 50 Yard Freestyle 1. Baker, Matthew, Eagle River, 21.10; 2.

LaBoucane, Beck, Colony, 21.44; 3. Fencil, Griffin, South Anchorage, 21.54; 4. Colliver, Corin, Sitka, 21.68. Boys 1 Meter Diving 1.

Gose, Colter, Wasilla, 449.55; 2. Berger, Easton, Juneau, 383.20; 3. Westrick, Brody, Colony, 357.80; 4. Trout, Val, Kodiak, 326.50.

Boys 100 Yard Butterfly 1. Kiessling, Liam, Juneau, 50.26; 2. Kelly, Braxton, Monroe, 51.41; 3. Edwards, Josh, Juneau, 51.44; 4.

Heath, Gavin, Chugiak HS, 53.41. Boys 100 Yard Freestyle 1. Baker, Matthew, Eagle River, 46.27; 2. LaBoucane, Beck, Colony, 47.33; 3.

Colliver, Corin, Sitka, 47.81; 4. Fencil, Griffin, South Anchorage, 47.85. Boys 500 Yard Freestyle 1. Shockley, Nate, Eagle River, 4:47.31; 2.

Martens, Zach, Sitka, 4:48.59; 3. Whitford, Luke, Chugiak HS, 4:48.61; 4. Russian, Colin, Eagle River, 4:51.64. Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay 1.

Sitka High School , 1:27.80; 2. Eagle River High School, 1:27.98; 3. Colony High School, 1:30.73; 4. Juneau Douglas High School, 1:31.90.

Boys 100 Yard Backstroke 1. Kelly, Braxton, Monroe, 52.59; 2. McBride, Lyman, Kenai, 52.99; 3. Kiessling, Liam, Juneau, 54.14; 4.

Posey, Cameron, Dimond HS, 54.58. Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke 1. Olson, Evan, Eagle River, 1:00.18; 2. Darr, Fletcher, Kenai, 1:00.76; 3.

Hulebak, Cyrus, Petersburg, 1:01.30; 4. Edwards, Josh, Juneau, 1:01.32. Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay 1. Sitka High School , 3:10.93; 2.

Juneau Douglas High School , 3:14.80; 3. Eagle River High School, 3:18.38; 4. Chugiak High School, 3:18.97.