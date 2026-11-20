The Rings of Power Season 3 provides a canonical explanation for why Gandalf did not fly the One Ring to Mordor, citing Sauron's prior encounter with Eagles at Mount Gundabad.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 adds a pivotal piece of lore that addresses one of the most persistent debates surrounding J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy universe. The series reveals how Galadriel used Landroval, the prince of the Great Eagles, to escape from Sauron at Mount Gundabad. This specific event establishes a critical precedent that explains why Gandalf never utilized the Eagles to transport Frodo and Sam directly to Mount Doom in the central trilogy.

Sauron Watches Galadriel Escape On Eagles

Sauron witnessed Galadriel and Celeborn fleeing on the back of Landroval during the Second Age conflict at Mount Gundabad. The Dark Lord observed this escape with silent rage as the great bird carried them to safety. This visual confirmation meant that Sauron knew the Eagles were capable of bypassing his defenses and rescuing high-profile targets like the Lady of Lothlórien.

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The Great Eagles were originally sent to Middle-earth by the Valar in the First Age to monitor Morgoth. Despite their ancient origins, these creatures are proud and majestic beings that remain largely detached from the petty conflicts between Elves and Men. They only lend their assistance when a cause aligns with their own noble judgment, making them unpredictable allies in warfare.

Why Flying To Mordor Was Too Risky

The central dilemma of The Return of the King involves Frodo and Sam destroying the One Ring while Sauron remains oblivious to their true location. Gandalf eventually arrives on the backs of the ethereal Eagles only after the Ring is cast into the fire. This rescue flight was a solution to a desperate situation, not an initial strategy for the quest.

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Many fans argue that flying into Mordor on the backs of Eagles would have been a logical shortcut to bypass the vast armies of Orcs. However, if Sauron had remembered his encounter at Mount Gundabad, he would have maintained high alert for any aerial intruders. He would have expected such a direct attack and deployed his own flying minions, the Fell Beasts, to intercept them immediately.

The Fellowship Relied On Stealth And Subtlety

The core mission of the Fellowship of the Ring was built entirely on secrecy rather than military confrontation. Sauron never expected anyone to attempt destroying his One Ring, as his arrogance dictated that only he could wield such power. He anticipated an attack on his capital, Minas Tirith, rather than a small group sneaking into his fortress.

The Rings of Power reinforces this theme through the actions of Arondir and Galadriel. When planning their infiltration of Mount Gundabad, Arondir initially suggested arriving with a full army. Galadriel corrected him, emphasizing that they should rely on fellowship and subtlety instead of the brute force the enemy would anticipate.

This narrative choice mirrors the eventual success of Frodo and Sam. Their journey was successful because it was stealthy, relying on the element of surprise rather than open combat. The Eagles provided a dramatic getaway only after the mission was complete, preserving the integrity of the stealth strategy.

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Canonical Implications For The Trilogy

By including the escape of Galadriel on an Eagle at Mount Gundabad, the showrunners create a direct causal link to the events of the movies. Sauron's knowledge of Eagle intervention at Mount Gundabad would have made him hyper-vigilant regarding aerial threats for the rest of his existence.

This canonical addition resolves the plot hole by showing that Sauron would have been waiting for Eagles in the skies over Mordor. Taking the One Ring on such a flight would have been an obvious trap that Sauron was prepared to counter. The series thus provides a logical, in-universe reason for the specific choices made by the characters in the original trilogy.