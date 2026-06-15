The smiling official kept the hand sign steady for about eight seconds and then turned away.

The broadcast feed initially focused on the on-field crew before the camera showed the three officials who were assigned to handle reviews out of FIFA’s international broadcast center in Dallas.

Video referee Hamza El Fario and assistant Nicolas Gallo were seen sitting at a desk in front of their monitors while Shaun Evans, the supervisor, stood in the background. The smiling official kept the hand sign steady for about eight seconds and then turned away.

Soccer fans who were glued to the televisions awaiting the start of the match immediately noticed Evans’ actions and uploaded the footage to social media, accusing the Football Australia referee of The California Post does not suggest Evans was making the sign for any particular reason, only that the apparent gesture caused others on social media speculate about it. O cidadão no VAR de Alemanha e Curaçao fez um gesto com as mãos que é associado a um símbolo de supremacia branca.made a hand gesture that is associated with a white supremacy symbol.

What a bizarre thing,” an X user said.

“The VAR team at #GERCUW. The guy on the left with the White Power sign,” another online looker claimed.

“What are you going to do about it @FIFAcom? ” “The VAR referee, Shaun Evans, allegedly made a supremacist gesture during the World Cup match between Germany and Curaçao,” another user on the social media platform alleged.

“Watching the start of Germany vs Curaçao, the Australian replay official Shaun Evans gives the OK sign with his right hand. This is a known white supremacist sign. Please share. ”flashed a “white power” sign while making a court appearance after killing 49 people at two New Zealand mosques in 2019.

However, the move can also be seen as part of the “circle game” in which people attempt to trick each other into looking at an OK-like hand gesture made somewhere below the waist. Evans gives a yellow card to the Jets during Leg 2 of the A-League Men Elimination Final series in Newcastle, Australia.

Yoon Su-jin — who has nearly 9 million combined followers on TikTok and YouTube — was filming herself celebrating South Korea’s opener against Czechia on Thursday when College of Topographic and Geomatic Engineers of Jalisco President Ulises Bernal made the gesture behind her. A spokesperson for the trade group, which trains and supports engineers, told The Post that they “deeply saddened by what is happening regarding this incident” and that Bernal “would be removed from office.

”Evans gives a yellow card to the Jets during Leg 2 of the A-League Men Elimination Final series in Newcastle, Australia.





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Eagle-eyed fans spot Australian World Cup VAR referee making concerning gesture at Germany gameThe smiling official kept the hand sign steady for about eight seconds and then turned away.

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