EA Weighs Console‑Only Crossplay Amid Concerns Over PC Advantage

Electronic Arts is considering a console‑only matchmaking option for its shooter to address the perceived advantage of PC players using mouse and keyboard, but the studio warns of longer queue times and added complexity.

Modern multiplayer titles increasingly support cross‑platform play , allowing gamers on different hardware to join the same session when they enable the feature. While this broad compatibility expands the player pool, it also introduces a persistent imbalance: PC users wield the precision of a mouse and often enjoy higher frame rates, giving them a competitive edge over console players who are limited to gamepads.

Electronic Arts (EA) has been quietly weighing the possibility of a "console‑only" crossplay mode for its popular shooter, a feature that would restrict matchmaking to Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 users while excluding PC participants. The idea surfaced on EA's official forums, where a developer explained that the studio has discussed a console‑only option but identified significant drawbacks.

Chief among these is the creation of an additional matchmaking pool, which could lengthen queue times for players who opt out of PC competition. The team emphasized that they already prioritize pairing console users together whenever feasible, only inviting PC players to fill empty slots and keep wait times reasonable.

Despite the interest from a segment of the community, the studio has not committed to implementing the feature in the near term, citing the risk of fragmented queues and a potentially degraded matchmaking experience. The decision is further complicated by the game's free‑to‑play battle‑royale mode, which already offers a console‑only crossplay option. That mode's success suggests a sizable console audience, yet the core game's larger player base could be impacted differently.

Splitting the matchmaking pools might not dramatically inflate wait times if the overall population remains robust, but the exact effect is uncertain. Moreover, many players who disable crossplay already limit themselves to their own console ecosystem, effectively self‑segregating. The real question is whether a formal console‑only setting would attract enough users to justify the added complexity.

If enough gamers actively opt out of PC opponents, the system would effectively combine Xbox and PlayStation users, creating a broader console pool while still shielding them from mouse‑wielding rivals. Other first‑person shooters have tackled this dilemma through innovative matchmaking solutions.

For instance, the Call of Duty franchise introduced input‑based crossplay, which groups players by their control scheme rather than by platform. In this model, PC users playing with a controller are matched with console players using similar input devices, while mouse‑and‑keyboard users are paired together. This approach mitigates the "sniper advantage" that mouse users possess, while still preserving the benefits of a large, unified player base.

EA's development team appears aware of this split‑input issue and is reportedly monitoring community feedback. Although no concrete timeline has been announced, the discussion indicates that a console‑only crossplay mode is not entirely off the table. Future updates may explore nuanced matchmaking filters or input‑based pairing to address competitive concerns without sacrificing the vibrant, cross‑platform community that has become a hallmark of modern multiplayer games





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