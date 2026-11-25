EA Sports FC 27 will feature the voice of late commentator John Motson using AI and original recordings. This tribute respects his legacy and family wishes, sparking debate on AI voice rights.

The latest installment of the flagship football simulation franchise, EA Sports FC 27, will include the voice of legendary late BBC commentator John Motson. Electronic Arts confirmed that the iconic commentary selection will be accessible to players through a combination of Motson's original archival audio and new AI-recreated voice models. This integration marks a significant technological and tribute effort by the publisher to honor one of the most recognizable voices in British sports broadcasting history.

AI Technology Enables Posthumous Commentary

The core mechanism behind this feature relies on advanced artificial intelligence tools developed by EA's internal studio. According to the company, developers trained the AI specifically on recordings of John Motson himself to ensure authenticity. The resulting commentary option allows players to hear his distinctive delivery, blending his historical broadcast style with the modern game's content. This technical approach was deemed necessary because existing archives lacked footage of Motson discussing current modern players or contemporary match scenarios.

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Family Partnership and Ethical Permissions

Electronic Arts emphasized that this project was executed with explicit permission and in close partnership with the family of the late commentator. John Motson passed away in 2023 at the age of 77 after decades of service as the lead commentator for BBC football coverage. His son, Fred Motson, publicly supported the initiative, stating that his father would have absolutely wanted to be part of the gaming world even after his death. Fred Motson described the project as a touching tribute that preserves his father's memory for a new generation of fans.

Commercial Rights and Compensation Details

In addition to granting creative permission, Motson's family has received financial compensation for the use of his likeness and voice. The BBC reported that Electronic Arts paid for the rights to recreate his voice within the game's ecosystem. This commercial arrangement highlights the growing intersection between celebrity estate management and digital entertainment rights. The publisher stated that their development team worked with extensive care and respect to create a digital tribute that honors one of the game's greatest voices without compromising the integrity of the original broadcasts.

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Broader Controversy Over AI Voice Cloning

While this specific project has familial approval, the use of AI to synthesize human voices remains a highly contentious issue within the creative industries. In August, a coalition of 80 performers launched the Save Our Voices Now campaign to demand stricter legal protections. The campaign seeks to prevent technology from cloning a person's voice and making it say anything an operator chooses without consent. Founders include actor and voice artist Peter Caulfield, with high-profile support from stars like Hugh Bonneville and Nicola Coughlan.

Legal Precedents and Future Protections

Campaigners are urging the United Kingdom to adopt legal frameworks similar to those recently established in Denmark. Danish law now gives citizens full legal control over AI-generated imitations of their face, body, and voice. These protections allow individuals to demand the removal of unauthorized content and seek compensation for misuse. The debate centers on whether posthumous AI usage should be treated as a standard commercial right or as a violation of personal identity. As technology advances, the lines between tribute, exploitation, and innovation continue to blur across the entertainment sector.