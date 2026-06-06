EA's Star Wars Zero Company drops August 27

Star Wars Zero Company's developers released a gameplay trailer, which features a short appearance by Anakin Skywalker.

. They have also revealed that the game will be available on the PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S starting on August 27.was announced in 2022 as one of the games being co-developed by Respawn Entertainment, the studio behindRespawn developed the game with a new studio called Bit Reactor, with EA as the publisher.

The studio includes former Firaxis Games employees and was also founded by Greg Foertsch, the senior art director on. That's why it wasn't a huge surprise that Star Wars Zero Company showed similarities to XCOM in its"Our team has poured everything we love about Star Wars into Zero Company," said Foertsch.

"We've worked hand-in-hand with Lucasfilm Games to create an authentic Star Wars story packed with unique new characters, robust character customization, a new ship, Separatist Droids, and much more, all rooted in the conflict of the Clone Wars. " The game's story is set in the"twilight of the Clone Wars" and revolves around former Republic officer Hawks.

As Hawks, you'll have to recruit allies across the galaxy and across species to put a team together and hunt Kundri Fathom, the leader of a Dark Side cult that poses a threat to the entire galaxy. The"Den" will be your base of operations, from which you'll form teams and dispatch groups of your friends, called Operators, to different locations in the map.

And because of the game's setting, you'll encounter Anakin Skywalker, a Jedi General at that point in time, who's also on an important mission.





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