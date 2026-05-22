EA Permanently Delists a PlayStation and Xbox Game on PC Only

EA has delisted a PlayStation and Xbox game permanently, leaving available to purchase on PC only. The game's servers will shut down on June 22, leaving only the single-player portions playable and the rest of the game completely unplayable.

EA has delisted a PlayStation and Xbox game permanently, leaving the game available to purchase on PC only. Those who already own the EA game on PlayStation or Xbox will be able to play it as normal, but only until June 22 .

On that date, the EA game's servers will shut down, leaving only the single-player portions of the game playable, and the rest of the AAA game completely unplayable, regardless of whether or not you own it. Those on PC don't have any deadlines to worry about right now, as the EA game remains available to purchase on PC, with no need to worry about servers shutting off.

For PlayStation and Xbox users, there are worries and issues because the game being removed from sale on the PlayStation Store and Xbox Store, leaving PlayStation and Xbox fans on PS3, PS4, PS5, Xbox 300, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X no option to buy the game but hunt down a second-hand physical copy. Visceral Games is a first-person shooter released in 2015, not the normal series developer, DICE.

The 14th installment in the long-running Star Wars: Battlefront series, it is also the last game ever made by Visceral Games, which closed two years later. Upon release, the game earned an average Metacritic score of 72, far below the highs of the series. Critics and consumers alike lamented that the game, due to some major gameplay changes.

However, it's a big-budget, competent shooter, and one that some still play to this day





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EA Delisted Playstation Xbox Game Available Purchase PC June 22 Single-Player Unplayable Visceral Games 14Th Installment Long-Running Series Playstation Store Xbox Store Metascore Gameplay Changes Competent Shooter Players Game Game Series

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