EA just launched a new business that wants to sneak ads naturally in your games

EA has launched EA Advertising, a new business that will bring brands directly into gameplay through dynamic in-game integrations and live experiences.

Electronic Arts has officially unveiled EA Advertising, a new business unit dedicated to bringing brands directly into its games and live experiences. Instead of relying on traditional banner ads or pop-ups, the company says it wants advertising to feel like a natural part of the world players are already immersed in.

EA wants brands to become part of gameplay instead of interrupting it Announced on Monday, EA Advertising is designed to connect advertisers with the publisher’s portfolio of games through custom integrations, in-game experiences, and real-world activations. The company says brands will be able to appear through dynamic placements such as stadium signage, broadcast overlays, branded challenges, vanity items, and other contextual elements tailored to specific games. EA insists these placements are meant to “enhance, not disrupt” gameplay.

The platform also includes new targeting and measurement tools powered by EA’s proprietary advertising technology, allowing marketers to reach audiences across the publisher’s ecosystem while tracking campaign performance using industry standards. The move comes as EA reports reaching more than 120 million monthly players across console, PC, and mobile during fiscal year 2026, making its games an increasingly attractive destination for advertisers.

The company is also introducing an exclusive EA SPORTS Partner Program that will let brands collaborate more directly on in-game campaigns and live experiences. The real challenge isn’t selling ads, it’s convincing players The funny thing is that gamers have a long memory when it comes to intrusive advertising. EA itself faced backlash in the past over experiments like pause-screen ads, forcing the company to quickly backtrack after community criticism.

That history means players are likely to scrutinize this latest initiative much more closely than marketers will. Recommended Videos Still, context matters. Seeing a real sponsor on a virtual football stadium billboard is far less jarring than being interrupted by an unrelated commercial in the middle of a match. If EA can keep these integrations believable and optional, the strategy could open up a lucrative new revenue stream.

But the moment players feel like they’re being marketed to instead of entertained, the goodwill could disappear faster than a rage quit.





DigitalTrends / 🏆 95. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Electronic Arts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Roku is reportedly exploring a sale, and its 100 million users are the biggest prizeRoku is reportedly exploring a potential sale as media and technology companies eye its massive streaming audience and growing advertising business.

Read more »

Fox Sports Avoids Punishment from FIFA for World Cup Advertising BreachFox Sports will reportedly not face punishment from FIFA for a breach of advertising guidelines after explaining away the indiscretion as a consequence of confusion.

Read more »

EA Launches Advertising Platform to Lure Sports Brands into Video GamesElectronic Arts, the gaming giant behind favorites like Madden NFL and EA Sports FC, has launched a new platform called EA Advertising to attract sports advertisers.

Read more »

EA created an entire division to push more in-game adsEA is making a big push for more in-game advertising.

Read more »