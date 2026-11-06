EA is now a private company

Madden has a new owner.

is a senior reporter covering technology, gaming, and more. He joined The Verge in 2019 after nearly two years at Techmeme.that an investor group led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund , Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners would be taking the company private in a $55 billion deal, and on Tuesday,.

Given the stakes of the deal, it seems likely that EA will depend more on bankable releases rather than experimenting on smaller games — a strategy that many of the industry’s biggest publishers, including ”As we begin this next chapter, I’m more optimistic than ever about what we’ll create together,” CEO Andrew Wilson said.

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“The opportunities ahead are extraordinary, and they’ll be brought to life by our creativity, our ambition, and our belief in what’s possible. ”The deal for EA follows other major video game industry acquisitions in recent years, including Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google