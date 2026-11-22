Tom Brady's team wins the E1 Series World Championship in Miami. The all-electric powerboat racing series features celebrity owners including LeBron James and Will Smith.

The E1 Series World Championship concluded its third season with a historic double-header event on the blue waters of Biscayne Bay in Miami. This prestigious all-electric powerboat competition secured its place as the premier global motorsport series for water-based racing. The finale marked the first time the championship hosted a two-race weekend in 'The Magic City', attracting international media attention and high-profile spectators.

Historic Victory by Team Brady

Team Brady secured their third consecutive E1 Series title, cementing their status as the first dynasty in the sport's history. The victory was sealed by Finnish pilot Emma Kimilainen and American pilot Sam Coleman, who defeated their rivals in the final rounds. This achievement represents a unique 'three-peat' that their owner, NFL legend Tom Brady, never accomplished during his own decorated football career. The team's dominance has established a new benchmark for excellence in competitive electric boat racing.

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All-Electric Racebird Technology

The E1 World Championship features ten teams competing in stock 'racebird' vessels powered by 200-horsepower electric propulsion systems. These 7.5-meter-long craft blend the aerodynamic design of Formula One cars with the agility of fighter jets, capable of reaching speeds up to 60 miles per hour or 50 knots. The unique hydrofoil technology allows the boats to glide slightly above the water surface, creating a distinct visual and sensory experience for participants and spectators alike.

Celebrity Ownership and Global Influence

Former Formula E and Extreme E creator Alejandro Agag leads the E1 Series with ten teams owned by prominent cultural icons. The owner group includes NBA star LeBron James, Oscar-winning actor Will Smith, international DJ Steve Aoki, and football legends Thibaut Courtois and Didier Drogba. This high-profile roster has driven significant global visibility and cross-industry engagement for the sport. DJ Steve Aoki emphasized the cultural impact of the competition during media interactions in Miami, noting the unprecedented scale of celebrity involvement.

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Co-Piloting and Competitive Format

A defining rule of the E1 Series requires each team to field both a male and female pilot who alternate driving duties throughout the competition. This gender-neutral format ensures twenty racers compete directly against one another in qualifying, group stages, and finals. The format challenges pilots to master the violent chop of the water and the high-speed handling of the electric vessels. The integration of male and female athletes underscores the sport's commitment to inclusivity and technical skill over gender divisions.

Future of Sustainable Motorsport

The zero-emission nature of the E1 Series positions it as a leader in sustainable motorsport innovation. The Miami finale showcased the potential for electric technology to thrive in high-performance environments previously dominated by fossil-fuel engines. The sport's growth is evidenced by increased media coverage and the expansion of its global footprint across seven distinct rounds. Stakeholders continue to monitor the series as it develops new standards for eco-friendly competitive racing.