The trilogy hails from fan favorite author Holly Black, known for 'The Spiderwick Chronicles.'

Also exec producing are Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell for The Gotham Group. The project marks a reunion for Gotham Group and Black; the company produced the 2023 series adaptation ofis set in a world where magic is illegal and controlled by the Mob.

The story centers on Cassel Sharpe, the youngest son of a criminal family and the only one without magic. When his mother returns from prison, his brothers start acting strange, and his own memories are no longer making sense, forcing him to rely on his knowledge of con artistry to uncover the truth.

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, and then was intimately involved in the book’s translation to mystery thriller series, which reached No. 1 on Prime Video and was quickly renewed for a second season, now in production. Lockhart wrote the season one finale, participated in casting and location scouting, and continues as an executive producer on season two, which incorporates the story of her prequel novel,is in development as a series at Prime Video, with Rain Spencer attached to star and Sinead Daly writing the pilot..

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She has been a finalist for an Eisner Award and a Lodestar Award, and the recipient of a Mythopoeic Award, a Nebula Award and a Newbery Honor. Her books have sold over 40 million copies and been translated into 32 languages worldwide. Lockhart is repped by Verve, Anonymous Content, and Elizabeth Kaplan Literary Agency. Black is repped by CAA and New Leaf Literary & Media.

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