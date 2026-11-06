E.L.V. Denim, Sanderson Team on Collection That Fuses Fashion With Home Interiors Fabrics

The limited-edition Sanderson of London x E.L.V. Denim collection is made entirely from upcycled denim and home interiors deadstock.

, has taken upcycling to a new level, fusing fashion and interiors fabrics for a limited-edition, first-of-its-kind collection done in collaboration with-based companies. It features clothing made from 100 percent upcycled, post-consumer waste denim sourced by E.L.

V., and from surplus, patterned textiles from Sanderson’s current portfolio and archive. John Frieda, Celebrity Hairstylist Behind Frizz Ease, Sheer Blonde, Dies at 75 Foster created each piece by hand, categorizing the home fabrics by their “feel” and making sure their density, thickness, patterns and textures matched the denim. The pieces, which have a vintage, bohemian vibe, were produced by E.L. V. and manufactured in east London.

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Foster said she loved breathing new life into bolts and off cuts of fabric that Sanderson had previously considered unusable.

“It was quite amazing what we found,” she said, adding that one floral print “had a whole chunk of color missing. It was flower, flower, flower — and then a white bit in the middle. ” She added that denim and home interiors fabrics are a natural match.

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“Denim is such a workwear fabric, it has quite a thick density, and is hard-wearing. We were able to pair it with thinner, curtain fabrics, finely woven cotton ones, and others with heavy embroidery. ” The 12-piece capsule features new designs as well as reworked E.L. V. classics and bestsellers such as the Freya and Audrey jeans; the Harvard skirt, and the Kara bomber jacket.

The collection is selling at stores including Liberty, Lane Crawford and on the E.L. V. website. Prices range from 395 pounds for a pair of jeans to 1,250 pounds for the dress. Lisa Montague, chief executive officer of Sanderson, said the two companies have much in common, and “share a deep commitment to homegrown craft, responsible manufacturing and meaningful initiatives.

” Foster and Montague first met when E.L. V. was selected for the Walpole Brands of Tomorrow 2025 cohort. They came up with the idea for a collection during a mentoring program for the brands in the cohort. Sanderson Design Group is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures and markets wallpapers, fabrics and paints.

It is made up of six brands: Sanderson, Morris & Co., Zoffany, Harlequin, Clarke & Clarke and Scion. Although the clothing capsule with E.L. V. is a first, Sanderson Group is no stranger to designer collaborations. In the past the company has worked with Giles Deacon and Henry Holland on full fabric and wallpaper collections.

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