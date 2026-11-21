E.J. Carroll, known for Law & Order and Grand Theft Auto 5, has died at 66. His representative confirms he passed away unexpectedly on November 19, 2026, while traveling for work.

E.J. Carroll, the acclaimed actor celebrated for his versatile roles in television dramas and blockbuster video games, has died. He was 66 years old. The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of a performer whose career spanned decades of high-profile projects.

Carroll passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 19, 2026. His representative, Jon Mason, confirmed the tragic news via Mason-Lewis Entertainment. The statement indicated that the actor was traveling for professional commitments at the time of his death.

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Official Confirmation and Travel Details

An official cause of death has not been disclosed by representatives or family members at this time. The announcement came swiftly from his management team, who worked to verify the details before making them public. This confirmation brings an end to speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding his passing.

The timing of the event was particularly abrupt, as Carroll was in the midst of work-related travel. This detail underscores the sudden nature of the tragedy that has shocked colleagues and fans alike. The industry has yet to release further updates on the specific location or nature of his travels.

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Iconic Video Game and Television Roles

Carroll built a formidable reputation through his work in both Hollywood films and major video game franchises. He is perhaps best recognized by gaming audiences for his contributions to Grand Theft Auto 5. His performance in this globally successful title added a significant layer to his diverse filmography.

On television, he secured prominent roles in two of the most enduring procedural dramas in American history. Fans remember him well for his appearances in Law & Order and Blue Bloods. These series required a steady presence and ability to command screen time within short, impactful narratives.

Memorable Character Portrayals and Collaborations

Among his most critical acclaim, Carroll portrayed Fat Mooney in the HBO series The Deuce. This role allowed him to explore complex dynamics within New York City's adult entertainment industry during the 1970s and 1980s. The character managed a sex shop owned by Frankie Martino, played by James Franco.

His performance in The Deuce spanned six episodes broadcast between 2017 and 2019. Working alongside industry heavyweights like Franco demonstrated his ability to hold his own against A-list talent. This collaboration highlighted his skill in navigating gritty, character-driven storytelling.

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Legacy and Ongoing Tributes

The actor's career included work alongside some of the entertainment industry's most iconic stars. His ability to transition seamlessly between gritty television dramas and high-budget video game productions set him apart. This versatility ensured his name remained in the public consciousness across different media landscapes.

As news of his death spreads, tributes are expected to pour in from former co-stars and creators. The film and television community is likely to reflect on his contributions to the craft in the coming weeks. For now, the focus remains on honoring his memory and the extensive body of work he left behind.