California Preschool Closes After E. coli Person-to-Person Transmission Linked to Fatal Pumpkin Patch Outbreak

A second E. coli case emerges at a San Luis Obispo preschool, linked to the deadly Brookshire Farms pumpkin patch outbreak. Classrooms closed for deep cleaning as officials track STEC transmission.

San Luis Obispo County health officials have confirmed a second case of E. coli transmission outside the immediate scope of the Brookshire Farms pumpkin patch outbreak, prompting the immediate closure of affected classrooms at a local preschool. The newly infected individual contracted the bacteria through person-to-person contact at the school facility rather than visiting the farm itself, marking a significant escalation in the spread of the disease. County Public Health Department representatives stated that the individual developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe and potentially life-threatening complication associated with STEC infections, and was subsequently hospitalized before being discharged to recover at home.

The confirmation of this secondary case has triggered urgent public health interventions at the educational facility where the transmission occurred. Affected classrooms are scheduled to remain closed on Monday to allow for thorough and rigorous cleaning protocols to be implemented by the preschool staff in collaboration with county health experts. Dr. Christy Mulkerin, the San Luis Obispo County Health Officer, emphasized that families of the students and staff have been formally notified of the situation to ensure transparency and allow parents to monitor their children for any potential symptoms.

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The Brookshire Farms outbreak, which has now resulted in at least one fatality, initially sent three young children to pediatric intensive care units after they developed hemolytic uremic syndrome. Officials reported that five individuals contracted E. coli after visiting the farm on October 17 or 18, while ten additional people who visited the property between October 16 and 26 developed matching gastrointestinal symptoms. The emergence of the preschool case indicates that the bacteria has successfully spread beyond the agricultural site into the broader community through direct human contact.

Health officials clarified that the newly infected person at the preschool had never visited Brookshire Farms, isolating the source of infection to the school environment. This distinction is crucial for public health mapping, as it suggests that an individual who had visited the contaminated farm introduced the bacteria to the school setting. The preschool administration has been working closely with the Public Health Department to manage the situation, implementing strict hygiene measures to prevent further spread among students and staff members.

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Shawn Callaway, the co-owner of Brookshire Farms, has publicly disputed the findings linking the farm to the outbreak, insisting that cleanliness was never an issue at the pumpkin patch. Callaway told The Tribune that county officials never tested the farm's pumpkins for E. coli, claiming that the health department refused to do so because they deemed it outside their investigational area. He argued that the pumpkins themselves did not have the biological ability to be tested correctly for the specific strain of bacteria responsible for the illness.

The emotional toll on the farm owners has been severe, with Callaway describing a period of profound numbness and confusion following the tragedy. He expressed the immense worry, fear, and concerns associated with the crisis, noting that the family has endured approximately eleven days of uncertainty. Despite the severity of the situation and the loss of life, Callaway maintained his position that the farm's practices were adequate and that the pumpkins were not the vector for the deadly bacteria.

Public health authorities continue to warn residents about the specific symptoms of E. coli, which include severe stomach cramps, vomiting, fever, and diarrhea that may be bloody. Young children, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems are identified as being at the highest risk for severe complications from the infection. The confirmation of the hemolytic uremic syndrome case in the preschool setting underscores the seriousness of the pathogen and the importance of vigilant monitoring for anyone who may have had indirect exposure.

Health experts emphasize that while the exact source of the E. coli O157 outbreak at Brookshire Farms remains unidentified, the spread of the bacteria into the community requires immediate attention. The inability to pinpoint the precise contamination point at the farm, despite testing for other strains, adds complexity to the ongoing investigation. Authorities are urging anyone who visited the farm during the specified dates to remain alert for symptoms and to seek medical attention immediately if they experience any signs of gastrointestinal distress.