San Luis Obispo Confirms Death in Brookshire Farms E. coli Outbreak

One person has died and three children required intensive care in an E. coli outbreak linked to Brookshire Farms in San Luis Obispo, California. Health officials confirmed five cases and 10 suspect cases, but could not pinpoint the source.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department confirmed Tuesday that one person has died after contracting E. coli from Brookshire Farms in San Luis Obispo. This fatality marks the most severe outcome of an outbreak that initially sickened five visitors in mid-October and expanded to include ten additional suspect cases. The department expressed deep condolences to the deceased individual's family and all others affected by this tragic incident.

Health officials stated that five people contracted E. coli after visiting the farm on October 17 or 18. An additional ten individuals who visited between October 16 and October 26 also developed matching symptoms. Among those affected, three children required pediatric intensive care after developing Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a serious condition that damages blood cells and can lead to kidney failure.

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Shawn Callaway, co-owner of Brookshire Farms, stated that cleanliness is not a problem at the farm and he does not believe the pumpkins are the source of the outbreak. He told The Tribune that county investigators never tested the farm's pumpkins. Callaway claimed the county refused to test them because they were not in their investigational area and lacked the ability to be tested correctly.

Callaway described the emotional toll on the business, noting about eleven days of numbness filled with worries, fears, and concerns. He said the ups and downs were difficult to explain to anyone who has not lived through such a crisis. The family-owned business has faced intense scrutiny since the outbreak began, with the closure occurring just days before Halloween.

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County Health Officer Dr. Christy Mulkerin explained that bacterial contamination is often temporary and difficult to detect through available sampling methods. Although officials found other strains of E. coli in some farm samples, these results did not identify the specific strain responsible for the outbreak. Dr. Mulkerin noted that while it is frustrating not to pinpoint the exact source, this is not unexpected in environmental testing.

The most critical victim among the children is six-year-old Camden, who suffered acute neurological complications leading to severe confusion. His grandmother, Linda Strong-Foy, reported that he required a cocktail of medicine to stay alive. Camden underwent brain scans for potential stroke or seizure activity and received multiple rounds of blood and platelet transfusions between October 29 and 30.

Investigators faced several limitations, including numerous possible exposure sources and items that were no longer available for testing. People who became ill shared possible exposures to corn cups, pumpkins, hay, and water not intended for drinking. However, no farm animals or petting zoos were accessible to visitors or operating at the farm during the incident.

County officials have advised residents not to be afraid of pumpkins following the now-fatal outbreak. They stated that the risk of additional exposure associated with this incident has passed and there is no longer an ongoing public health concern. The department emphasized that typical E. coli symptoms include severe abdominal pain, bloody diarrhea, and signs of dehydration.

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Young children under ten are typically at the highest risk for complications from E. coli. Dr. Tyler Evans, an infectious disease physician, warned that diarrhea can lead to dangerous dehydration and fatigue. He explained that E. coli can spread when bacteria from feces reach someone's mouth in outdoor environments.

Preventive steps recommended by health authorities include washing hands thoroughly with soap and water after outdoor activities or touching animals. Other critical measures involve washing fruits and vegetables before eating them and avoiding consumption of untreated water. Residents are also advised to drink only milk and juices that have been pasteurized to ensure safety.