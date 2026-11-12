E. coli contamination leaves San Martin residents under boil water advisory

Hundreds of residents in west San Martin are without safe drinking water after E. coli contamination was detected in the water supply, prompting a boil water advisory for customers in a portion of the community.

Some San Martin residents are without safe drinking water after E. coli contamination was detected in the water supply, prompting a boil water advisory. Hundreds of residents in west San Martin are without safe drinking water after E. coli contamination was detected in the water supply, prompting a boil water advisory for customers in a portion of the community.

The affected area is west of Highway 101, along and between Monterey Road and Santa Teresa Boulevard. The area is identified as Zone 1 for California American Water customers. Capitola Beach closed after 9 children sickened by E. coli outbreak: health officials Gregory Hendrick, who lives near an American Water well, said he and several neighbors believe they became ill after consuming contaminated water.

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“Last week I was super sick - vomiting, diarrhea. My neighbor right here, they have a small child, they've all been sick as well - same symptoms. The neighbors across the street has a wife that's nine months pregnant right now - due this week. And she was in the hospital last week,” Hendrick said.

Under the advisory, residents are being asked to use only bottled or boiled water for drinking, cooking, preparing ice or food, and brushing their teeth. The water company says tap water remains safe for bathing, washing and other common household uses. The water system is undergoing a chlorination process, but the American Water website does not provide a timeline for when that work will be completed.

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Level 2 storm to bring rain, dangerous surf to Bay Area and more than a foot of snow to the SierraAs a result, residents will likely remain without safe drinking water for the rest of the week.

“This is a mostly a small community with families and small children here. It's not cool. This is just can't last. And then even if we get water back, then what?

Like, how do we know? ” Hendrick said. Customers who need water can pick up cases at the Animal Services Center from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily until the issue is resolved.