E-bike rider left father lying unconscious in street before zooming away

A father was left lying unconscious in the street after being hit by an e-bike rider who then fled the scene. The incident occurred in November last year in Newport, Wales. The rider, Jordan Willetts, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and failing to stop. He was handed an interim driving ban and will be sentenced at a later date. The father, Sam Bevan, suffered from memory loss and was only able to fill in the gaps when neighbours knocked on his door days later. He says electric bikes are a big problem in the area and that the rider's actions were a display of disrespect and a lack of humanity.

This is the moment a callous e-bike rider mowed down a father and then left him lying unconscious in the street before he zoomed away.

Jordan Willetts, 35, was riding down a residential street in Newport, Wales, when he crashed into 33-year-old Sam Bevan in November last year. In harrowing CCTV footage, Mr Bevan can be seen crossing a road when Willetts - who was travelling the wrong way down a one-way street - slams into him, knocking him unconscious.

Mr Bevan is left lying motionless but instead of waiting at the scene, Willetts got back on his bike and cycled away, leaving nearby neighbours to look after Mr Bevan. When he came to, the father suffered from memory loss and only discovered what had happened when he was shown the footage. Willetts only handed himself into police 48 hours after the crash. Appearing in court, Willetts pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without a licence and failing to stop.

Video of the incident was played in court which showed the moment Willetts, riding a modified push bike, hit Mr Bevan in the St Julians area of the city. Mr Bevan said: I had gone to my car to sort some stuff out in my boot and that is the last thing I remember.

Jordan Willetts, 35, was riding down a residential street in Newport, Wales, when he crashed into 33-year-old Sam Bevan in November last year In harrowing CCTV footage, Mr Bevan can be seen lying face down on the tarmac as Willetts flees the scene I had no memories of what happened whatsoever. Eventually when I was told, it was relief that I actually knew what had happened but at the same time frustration that I had been left in the middle of the road.

Mr Bevan had been by his car after putting his dinner in the oven when he was left injured on November 11. He went to the Grange Hospital in Cwmbran - but was unable to explain to doctors how he got his injuries.

Mr Bevan said: They were telling me I couldn't drive for six months, I would have to have tests on my heart and brain - I was overwhelmed at that point because I just had no memory of it. The majority of my memory loss was a three-to-four-hour window. My stepfather was asking me my son's birthday and I couldn't remember. I was slightly upset at that, it was overwhelming.

Mr Bevan was finally able to fill in the gaps when two neighbours knocked on his door days later to say they had helped him when he was hit by the electric bike. The father, who was signed off from work for four weeks, said: I have looked at the footage about 500 times but it still doesn't seem real to me.

It could have been really serious, if that had been a child, an old person, someone with a smaller frame - I was quite lucky. Mr Bevan suffered from memory loss and only discovered what had happened when he was shown the footage Mr Bevan says electric bikes are a big problem in the area after living on his street for 12 years.

He said: There was the potential for someone not to see me - was I OK, was I seriously hurt? That's what's annoyed me, the disrespect and not being humane and checking up on someone. Willetts was handed an interim driving ban and will be sentenced at a later date by Newport magistrates





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E-Bike Rider Dangerous Driving Failing To Stop Memory Loss Disrespect

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