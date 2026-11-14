E-bike rider dies in head-on collision with another e-biker in Bronx bike lane

Police said Darou Diop, 49, was going north on the avenue and was in a protected bike lane when he collided with a 50-year-old man going south in the same bike lane.

Police said Darou Diop, 49, was going north on the avenue and was in a protected bike lane when he collided with a 50-year-old e-cyclist going south in the same bike lane.

The bike lane along that stretch of Park Ave. is two-way. The other e-biker was taken to the same hospital, where he was treated for a hand injury. Diop lived about a mile and a half south of the crash scene. With the boom in electric micromobility devices, including e-bikes and e-scooters, two-way bike lanes are facing new safety challenges.

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In another recent fatal head-on collision involving at least one electric micromobility device, on Sept. 7 around 2:20 p.m., a 77-year-old man riding an e-scooter in a two-way, protected bike lane was killed inThomas Bakas was riding his stand-up e-scooter in the two-way bike lane on Schermerhorn St. when he collided with a 47-year-old cyclist heading in the opposite direction near Smith St., police said. The cyclist was merging into the bike lane after darting between two parked cars when he struck Bakas, cops said.

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The cyclist stayed at the scene and faced no immediate charges. In yet another fatal head-on crash in a two-way bike lane, on May 28, Francis Delvalle, 39, was ridingmotorized stand-up scooter across the Ed Koch Bridge’s northern outer roadway bicycle lane, heading west around 8:20 a.m., when police said he failed to navigate the path and collided with Dmytro Stechenko, who was riding a traditional pedal bike in the opposite direction. Both men died from their injuries.