Dystopian Thriller ‘The Flaw’ Is a Cinematic Puzzle About Totalitarianism: “Each One of Us Is a Regime”

David Dawson is an interrogator of The Regime, and Arthur McBain is a suspect in a cat-and-mouse game in Theophilos Papastylianos' Tallinn-premiering debut feature, based on a bestselling novel.

In a dark, dystopian future, the Regime decides who belongs and who doesn’t. And the Regime puts the cold and calculating Interrogator on a man who becomes the Suspect to prove his guilt.

He puts a ruthless plan of psychological manipulation into action. But could there be a shortcoming in the master plan? , a Greece–Latvia co-production, is based on Antonis Samarakis’ novel of the same name, which is a modern Greek classic and bestseller. It is also writer-director Theophilos Papastylianos’ feature debut, and it is about to get its world premiere, appropriately in the Baltics.

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The film will debut in theA Man Has Just Retired, But the Government Insists He Is Dead. Welcome to 'When I Existed'! ) playing the Suspect. Also part of the ensemble cast are Ralf Little, Angela Brouskou, Lyne Renée, Sarah Akokhia and Georgia Small.

Thodoris Zacharakis is the cinematographer, while Yannis Chalkiadakis is the editor. Produced by Panos Papahadzis and Papastylianos, the co-producers are Alise Rogule and Lina Yannopoulou. Jacques Kruger is the sales agent. How did you approach adapting the novel after you read it?

It was my second time reading the book, and it was a revelation for me because the perspective was completely different. I wasn’t reading it as a teenager, like the first time. Now, I was reading it as a director. The most important part when I wrote the script was to take a step back and say, “Okay, this is an amazing idea, but the film is going to be released in five to seven years.

Is it going to be amazing in seven years? ”It was instinct because I was seeing how the whole world was progressing and how society was changing. I felt this book was timeless, and as the years go by, it’s going to become more up to date all the time. The weird thing for me is that, in a sense, I’m happy that the film is up to date.

But on the other hand, I’m sad because that means our society and the world are taking a very dramatic shift towards a place that is not good. For me, the totalitarian regimes and everything is just the first level. I wanted the film to act as a strong allegory. You have the regimes, the governments, or society, that is all around us.

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But I actually think that each one of us is a regime by himself. We perceive the world through our own eyes and our own perspective, and through our own prejudice. So, by definition, we are a regime by ourselves. Imagine a hunter walking in the woods, and all of a sudden, he sees a deer.

So he lifts up his rifle and looks through the scope. At that moment, he sees prey. If he could just take a moment and lower the scope, he would see a deer again. And I think it’s the same thing with people.

We meet somebody, and we judge them right off the bat – their sexual orientation, , how political or non-political they are. During COVID, for example, there were two groups of people: the anti-vaccine and the vaccine people, but nothing in the middle. But for me, that’s the interesting thing: people meet in the middle. What we were aiming for was a slow change that the characters go through.

We wanted to be so slow that you realize that the characters you’ve been seeing from the beginning, all of a sudden, at the end, are completely different characters. We shot in Greece, and we also shot in Riga in Latvia. Riga was a very important part of the whole process in order to get that feeling of brutalism and all this dark, timeless sensation.

But then we had to combine Greece with Riga, and that was a challenge, so we could get a timeless space and locations where you don’t know they were actually shot in two different countries. The production design team did an amazing job. And lighting and framing were very important for us. I believe that when we shoot, we make conscious choices that actually affect people’s subconscious.

So every shot is there for a reason. Every close-up is there for a reason. We choose what we want to show or what we don’t want to show the audience.features Greece and Latvia as locations. But the two lead characters are played by British guys.

Tell me a bit about the casting decisions. It was amazing to work with all these guys. They are amazing professionals. I actually sent paintings, portraits, to the casting director.

And I said, “Look, this is the energy that I’m looking for as a character. ” I used a lot of Modigliani in terms of the paintings that I sent, because he has this energy and these figures that are surreal, but at the same time, they’re actual people. My process with the actors once they know the scenes is this.

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When they ask me what I think about a scene and the characters, I always say to them, “I don’t have anything to say to you. You know the script. You know the scenes. You know your character.

Just present your approach. ” You need to give actors space so they can breathe on their own. Tell me a bit about Greek theater and film actress Angela BrouskouWhat we were aiming at was that the Head should not be a natural person but should be on the edge of becoming an idea. She represents the Regime.

She is the Regime. So you have a character, but the way she’s depicted, sometimes you think that she is a non-character. It’s like she’s becoming the idea of the regime. She becomes a persona that turns into an idea.

David and Arthur have such a fascinating dynamic and chemistry that keeps shifting. How did you approach their characters’ relationship? For me there was a key thing. One is the alter ego of the other.

So, our big challenge was to see hidden qualities that slowly start coming out more and more. And before the shoot, I showed them the paintings, the portraits, that . And I also gave them two pieces of music they could listen to. I truly believe that our work has a lot to do with the energy of the people.

I am glad you mentioned music because that seems to play into the characters and story of The Flaw very strongly… Yes, I got Dimitris Fessas, the composer, and we worked a lot with him. We wanted to have these rough-edged, train-like pieces. We wanted to use a lot of the electric guitar combined with violins or violas, and then he actually used a traditional Greek instrument called the Cretan lyra.

There are actually scenes where the Cretan lyra is having this discussion with the electric guitar. And then a violin steps in, and the whole sensation is a little bit out of this world – in a good sense. We created the melody of the Interrogator and the melody of the Suspect, but in the end, these two melodies have to interweave. The sound design was also an important .

We paid so much attention to every detail, especially sound-wise. I think that’s the best way to describe it. That’s amazing how you put it. Yeah, the whole film is pieces of a puzzle that have to come together.

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