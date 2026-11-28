Dyson's Best Black Friday Deals Yet? We'd Have to Agree
You can still save $150 on the Airwrap.
. With the best Dyson Black Friday deals of 2026, you can finally hop on the bandwagon while saving up to 30% on the tools we reach for daily.
Shop the rare discounts at Amazon, Nordstrom, Sephora, and Ulta Beauty—as well as Dyson’s direct site—and don't be surprised to see Best of Beauty-winning tools like the Airwrap I.D. , Supersonic Nural, and Airstrait at all-time low prices.most powerful motor Dyson has ever created.
Making 40,000 more revolutions per minute than the regular Airwrap, the Co-anda 2x Multi-Styler and Dryer is as versatile as a hair gadget can be—drying, adding definition, and doling out bounce—while tailoring each of its actions to users’ unique hair profiles. Also clocking in at under a pound, it will give you more control over your routine, literally.
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