Dyson is offering rare Black Friday discounts on its high-performance hair tools, including the Airwrap Multi-Styler, Supersonic Hair Dryer, and Airstrait. Retailers like Amazon and Macy's are providing limited-edition colorways and significant price cuts, with the Airwrap Origin Multi-Styler available for $150 off and the new Supersonic Nural priced at $349.

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Dyson doesn’t usually offer sales or markdowns on its popular. We don’t know how long this discount will be available, so act fast to secure the Supersonic Hair Dryer, Airstrait, Corrale straightener, or the Dyson Airwrap on sale.

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That’s right — this year, the Dyson Airwrap isThe Best Black Friday Fashion Deals, According to My Most Stylish Colleagues Black Friday is always full of amazing surprise sales — it’s the best time of the year to splurge on afor the house. High-value items, like Dyson’s award-winning hair tools, rarely go on sale though, so these are theand thousands of good reviews to match.