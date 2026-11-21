Daily Mail Test Lab and celebrity stylist Ricky Walters compare the Dyson Airwrap against six cheaper rivals to find the best hair styling tool for every budget.

Dyson has dominated the hair styling market since its Airwrap launched in 2018, but the premium price tag of over £500 remains a significant barrier for most consumers. The Daily Mail Test Lab recently conducted a comprehensive evaluation of the original device alongside six budget-friendly competitors to determine if cheaper alternatives can genuinely match its performance. This rigorous testing process involved professional celebrity hairstylist Ricky Walters, who brought his expertise from Soho salon Salon64 to assess each tool under standardized conditions. The goal was to identify which multi-tasking styler offers the best balance of speed, hair health, and value for money in the current market.

Testing Methodology And Professional Criteria

Celebrity stylist Ricky Walters played a central role in this comparative analysis, utilizing his background training at John Frieda and Daniel Galvin to apply professional standards to the evaluation. Walters tested the devices on a single model with hair washed and dried consistently each time, ensuring that variables like hair texture and initial dryness remained constant across all trials. The testing protocol required the devices to rough dry hair until it reached approximately 70 percent dryness before switching to curling barrels for the final styling phase. This standardized approach allowed for a direct comparison of how effectively each machine could replicate a salon-quality blow-dry at home.

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Beyond the practical styling results, the Daily Mail Test Lab measured specific technical specifications for each competitor to provide an objective data-driven assessment. Researchers used a domestic food thermometer probe and a wind speed monitor similar to those used by windsurfers to record the exact temperature and airflow output on the highest settings of each device. These metrics were critical because higher heat speeds up drying but also increases the risk of thermal damage to the hair shaft. The weight of the handle without attachments was also recorded to ensure that prolonged use would not cause physical strain or fatigue during the styling process.

Noise levels were assessed using a dedicated application, recognizing that excessive decibel output can make the daily routine of hair care unpleasant and disruptive to households. The evaluation also examined the physical length of the power cords to determine how much flexibility and range of motion each unit provided to the user. These technical measurements were combined with the stylist's subjective experience and the tester's two decades of beauty product expertise to form the final composite score for each model. The entire process was conducted independently, with no brand providing financial support or influencing the final verdicts in any way.

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Performance Results And Market Competitors

The Dyson Airwrap maintained its position as the market leader by achieving the fastest blow-dry time in the test, completing the full process from wet to styled in just 11 minutes and four seconds. It delivered a smooth finish with zero frizz or flyaways, proving that its premium engineering justifies its high cost for users who prioritize speed and flawless results above all else. The device features an ergonomic design and feels relatively lightweight in the hand, which contributes to its high score in the comfort and usability categories. However, its price point of £579.99, even when discounted during sales like Black Friday, places it out of reach for many budget-conscious shoppers.

Among the competitors, the Clara multi-styler emerged as the standout budget favorite, delivering impressive results that punch significantly above its bargain price point. This sub-£50 device proved that significant cost savings do not necessarily mean a dramatic compromise in basic functionality or aesthetic outcome. The Clara offers a practical alternative for consumers who want a multi-tasking tool without the substantial financial investment required for the Dyson model. Its performance suggests that the gap between premium and affordable technology in this category has narrowed considerably since the Airwrap first debuted.

Industry insider and celebrity stylist Ricky Walters expressed high praise for the BeautyWorks Aeris Multistyler, describing it as a very close replica of the Dyson at a fraction of the cost. This endorsement from a professional who regularly styles celebrities such as Rebel Wilson and Sandra Bullock adds significant weight to the BeautyWorks claim of high-end performance. The Aeris offers a compelling middle ground for users who want near-premium results and professional-grade attachments without paying the top-tier price. Other notable competitors in the test included major brands like Shark and Revlon, which have produced their own iterations of the multi-styler concept since 2018.

Consumer Impact And Buying Decisions

The availability of these high-quality, lower-priced alternatives fundamentally changes the buying landscape for consumers seeking effective hair styling tools. Shoppers no longer face a binary choice between paying a premium for the Dyson or settling for inferior, ineffective products. The clear performance of devices like the Clara and BeautyWorks Aeris demonstrates that consumers can achieve excellent results while staying within a strict budget. This competition pressures manufacturers to improve their offerings and keep prices competitive, ultimately benefiting the end-user.

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For everyday users, the key decision factor often comes down to the specific trade-off between absolute speed and long-term cost. Those who style their hair daily and value every minute saved may still find the Dyson Airwrap worth the investment due to its unmatched speed and consistent lack of frizz. Conversely, individuals who are willing to spend a few extra minutes to achieve a similarly polished look can save hundreds of pounds by opting for a budget-friendly alternative. The Daily Mail Test Lab results provide the concrete data needed to make this informed decision based on personal priorities and financial constraints.