Dysfunctional Breathing in UK Adults: Causes, Health Risks, and Treatment

One in ten UK adults suffer from dysfunctional breathing. Learn how this habit impacts health, causes anxiety, and how breathing exercises offer effective treatment.

Approximately one in ten adults in the United Kingdom are currently affected by dysfunctional breathing, also referred to as a breathing pattern disorder. This widespread physiological issue is increasingly recognized by medical experts for its link to a diverse array of health complaints ranging from cardiovascular stress to gastrointestinal distress. Unlike normal breathing which is relaxed and automatic, this condition involves shallow, rapid, or hard breathing that relies excessively on the upper chest and shoulder muscles rather than the diaphragm.

The Mechanism of Faulty Breathing Patterns

Professor Richard Russell, a leading expert in respiratory medicine at King's College London, describes dysfunctional breathing as an interesting and common phenomenon that goes unnoticed by many sufferers. He explains that normal breathing is subconscious, easy, and involves the diaphragm to pull air into the deepest parts of the lungs for optimal oxygen intake. In contrast, individuals with this disorder engage in shallow breathing within the upper chest area. The rhythm becomes unsteady, forcing the body to recruit additional muscles from the shoulders and the top of the chest to facilitate air intake.

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This inefficient method of respiration often leads to a sensation known as air hunger, which is a feeling of uncomfortable shortness of breath. To compensate for the lack of deep oxygenation, sufferers may frequently sigh or yawn excessively. Because the habit develops gradually over months or even years, many people fail to realize they are altering their natural breathing rhythm until significant health issues arise.

Triggers Including Screen Time and Physical Trauma

Dysfunctional breathing can be triggered by a variety of factors, including acute illnesses such as Covid, or co-existing conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Professor Russell notes that it can also originate following a physical or emotional trauma. For instance, a person experiencing back pain might unconsciously breathe more shallowly to avoid aggravating the pain, which eventually turns into a learned behavioral pattern.

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Another significant modern trigger is excessive screen time, a phenomenon sometimes termed screen apnoea. Research conducted in 2008 by a former Microsoft executive revealed that around eighty percent of office workers hold their breath while looking at a screen. This behavior contributes directly to dysfunctional breathing patterns and has since been associated with higher blood pressure, highlighting the physical toll of prolonged digital engagement on the respiratory system.

Health Impacts on Digestion, Anxiety, and Blood Pressure

Identifying dysfunctional breathing is vital because it can have a knock-on effect on multiple elements of overall health. Professor Russell warns that improper breathing can exacerbate gastrointestinal issues such as heartburn, acid reflux, burping, and hiatus hernia. Furthermore, the condition is linked to hypertension, placing additional pressure on the cardiovascular system and potentially leading to chronic high blood pressure if left unaddressed.

The condition also significantly impacts emotional well-being by placing more pressure on the body as a whole. This physiological stress can cause subconscious anxiety and stress. A study involving three hundred people published in the journal European Psychiatry in 2023 found that sixty percent of individuals with anxiety also suffered from dysfunctional breathing. This strong correlation suggests that addressing breathing patterns may be essential in managing anxiety disorders.

Real-World Impact and Recovery Through Rehabilitation

The personal impact of this condition is illustrated by the experience of Bob Craven, a seventy-nine-year-old former police detective inspector from Southend-on-Sea. Craven was diagnosed with asthma in his fifties after leaving the police force due to stress. For years, he suffered from near-constant chest tightness, coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath that prevented him from walking across a room without severe distress.

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Craven relied on his reliever inhaler eight times a day and took steroids for flare-ups. He was diagnosed with dysfunctional breathing by Dr. Duncan Powrie, a respiratory consultant at Southend Hospital, over ten years ago. The turning point in his recovery came through a course of pulmonary rehabilitation and breathing coaching, which he describes as having changed his life as much as medication. He now performs daily exercises, focusing on counting to eight while inhaling and exhaling slowly to restore a healthy breathing rhythm.