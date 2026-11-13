Dysfunctional Breathing: Causes, Health Risks, and Treatment Strategies

Discover how dysfunctional breathing affects UK adults, causes chest tightness and anxiety, and can be treated with pulmonary rehabilitation and exercises.

Approximately one in ten adults in the United Kingdom suffer from dysfunctional breathing, also known as breathing pattern disorder, a condition that significantly impacts physical and mental well-being. This common respiratory issue manifests through symptoms such as tightness in the chest and shoulders, lethargy, bloating, palpitations, and a persistent sensation of being unable to take a deep breath.

Understanding Breathing Pattern Disorder Mechanisms

Dysfunctional breathing occurs when individuals deviate from routine, comfortable, and quiet respiration patterns. Instead of utilizing the diaphragm to draw oxygen into the deepest parts of the lungs, affected individuals often breathe too fast, too hard, or predominantly in the upper chest. This inefficient method frequently involves mouth-breathing rather than nasal breathing and engages shoulder muscles to compensate for shallow diaphragm usage.

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Professor Richard Russell, a consultant respiratory physician at the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust and a professor of respiratory medicine at King's College London, explains that normal breathing is relaxed, automatic, and subconscious. In contrast, dysfunctional breathing creates a non-steady rhythm that places excessive strain on the upper body, making the act of breathing a conscious and strenuous effort rather than an involuntary process.

Triggers Including Screen Apnoea and Trauma

The development of this condition is often gradual, becoming ingrained over months or years without the individual realizing they are affected. Triggers can include acute illnesses like Covid, existing lung diseases such as asthma or COPD, physical or emotional trauma, and pain. For instance, back pain may cause shallow breathing to avoid discomfort, which eventually turns into a learned behavior.

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Excess screen time is another significant contributor, with research from 2008 by a former Microsoft executive revealing that around eighty percent of office workers hold their breath while looking at screens. This phenomenon, termed screen apnoea, not only contributes to dysfunctional breathing but has also been associated with higher blood pressure levels.

Health Impacts on Digestion and Anxiety

Identifying dysfunctional breathing is vital because it exacerbates multiple health elements, from blood pressure to the digestive system. Professor Russell notes that improper breathing can worsen gastrointestinal issues such as heartburn, acid reflux, burping, and hiatus hernia, while also being linked to hypertension. The condition puts additional pressure on the body, causing subconscious anxiety and stress.

A 2023 study published in European Psychiatry involving three hundred people found that sixty percent of those with anxiety also exhibited dysfunctional breathing. Additionally, a 2016 paper in the European Respiratory Review indicates that almost a third of asthmatics have this disorder, as narrowed airways and learned habits worsen symptoms like coughing and breathlessness.

Case Study and Pulmonary Rehabilitation Outcomes

Bob Craven, a seventy-nine-year-old former police detective inspector from Southend-on-Sea, illustrates the severe impact of the condition. Diagnosed with asthma in his fifties after leaving the police force due to stress, Craven suffered from near-constant chest tightness, requiring him to use a reliever inhaler eight times daily. He also frequently took steroids and antibiotics for chest infections.

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Over ten years ago, Dr. Duncan Powrie, a respiratory consultant at Southend Hospital, diagnosed Craven with dysfunctional breathing. He was enrolled in a pulmonary rehabilitation course, which included specific breathing exercises. Craven credits this coaching with transforming his quality of life as much as his medication did. He now performs daily exercises, counting to eight while inhaling and exhaling for as long as possible without pushing too hard or becoming dizzy.