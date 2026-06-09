Dynasty Brawl Estate Arden Villa Lists for $45 Million in Pasadena

The iconic Arden Villa estate, famous for the Dynasty lily pond fight scene, is for sale at $45 million. Owned by Avengers co-director Anthony Russo and his wife, the historic Pasadena property spans nearly 3 acres and includes a Palladian mansion and guest house.

A Pasadena estate that set the stage for a lily pond brawl on the 1980s primetime soap opera Dynasty is now on the market for $45 million.

The nearly 3-acre Arden Villa estate, site of the iconic showdown between fictional rivals Krystle Carrington and Alexis Colby, features a Palladian-style mansion designed by architects Sylvanus Marston and Garrett Van Pelt and completed in 1913 for mining tycoon and railroad heir William Kennon Jewett. The expansive compound includes a guest house built in 1948, a tennis court, a greenhouse, and formal gardens.

County records indicate the sellers are Avengers: Endgame co-director Anthony Russo and his wife, actress and producer Ann Russo, who purchased the property for just under $15.58 million in August 2019 and undertook an extensive renovation that modernized the estate while preserving its historic character. The main residence, accessed via a 100-yard tree-lined driveway, spans more than 16,000 square feet with four bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

The separate guest house offers an additional 2,500 square feet with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The listing describes the property as exuding Gilded Age stalwart characteristics while feeling avant-garde, imaginative, and creative. Its cinematic appeal has long attracted Hollywood location scouts, serving as a backdrop for the Marx Brothers' 1933 film Duck Soup, the 1980s series Knight Rider, and Oasis's 1996 music video for Don't Look Back in Anger.

Represented by Brent Chang of Compass and Drew Fenton of Carolwood Estates, the estate is poised to break its own record as Pasadena's most expensive home sale, previously set at $20 million in May 2013





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