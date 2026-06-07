‘Dynamo vs Houdini’ Series Coming to Sky as Illusionist Retraces Legendary Magician’s Steps

On Saturday night, Dynamo attempted 'the most ambitious and dangerous stunt of his career,' escaping a burning car suspended 100 feet against the New York City skyline, while bound in a straitjacket.

teased, sharing that the series would air later this year.

“In front of a huge crowd on Saturday night, Dynamo attempted the most ambitious and dangerous stunt of his career. The extraordinary spectacle saw him bound in a straitjacket, locked inside a burning car and suspended 100 feet in the air against the New York City skyline. ”, widely regarded as the greatest magician and escapologist of all time, lived in New York and performed many of his most renowned stunts there,” Sky highlighted.

“In 2003, at an event in the city celebrating Houdini’s legacy, Steven Frayne was given the name Dynamo – now one of the most recognized names in modern magic. ”The series will consist of three interconnected episodes that see the English illusionist travel across America, pushing his skills to a new level as he retraces Houdini’s steps in honor of his legacy 100 years after his death.

Via the series, Dynamo asks the question: What would Houdini do if he were alive today? Said Shirley Jones, head of entertainment commissioning at Sky: “We’re so excited to be working with Dynamo on a series that not only celebrates the enduring legacy of Harry Houdini but demonstrates the extraordinary skill, innovation and jaw-dropping talent that has made him one of the defining magicians of his generation.

Combining rich storytelling, astonishing magic and breathtaking spectacle, the series promises a thrilling tribute to one of history’s greatest showmen while showcasing Dynamo at the very top of his game. ”are a co-production between Shine TV, part of Banijay U.K., and Seventeen17. The showrunner and executive producer is Rowland French. The executive producers for Shine TV are Matt Bennett and Leon Wilson, while Frayne himself is the exec producer for Seventeen17.

The director is James Tyndall, series producer is Sacha Clayton, with production executive Holly Sait.

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