Dynamite Comics launches Robin Hood #1 on November 25. Written by Nate Cosby and Greg Weisman with art by Alessandro Ranaldi, this Zootopia-style series asks what a fox is stealing from Prince John's castle every night.

Dynamite Comics is set to launch a fresh and humorous take on a classic literary figure with the release of Robin Hood #1. This new comic book series arrives in retail stores on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. It presents a unique animal-kingdom interpretation of the legendary Sherwood Forest outlaw. The story centers on the enigmatic actions of the titular character, who infiltrates the royal residence nightly without detection.

The Core Mystery of the Stolen Goods

The central plot device driving the narrative of Robin Hood #1 involves a series of undetected break-ins. The protagonist infiltrates the castle of Prince John for seven consecutive nights. Despite the high security and royal surveillance, the fox remains undetected during each intrusion. The central mystery that drives the comic's intrigue is what exactly the character is removing from the castle during these nightly visits.

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The guards stationed at the castle are completely baffled by the ongoing security breaches. They cannot determine the nature of the items being removed or the method the thief uses to escape detection. This unanswered question creates a humorous tension throughout the first issue. Readers are left to wonder about the significance of the missing items.

Creative Team and Artistic Vision

The creative team behind this adaptation brings significant experience in animation and comic writing. The script is co-written by Nate Cosby and Greg Weisman. Nate Cosby is known for his work on Cheetara: Worldbreaker. Greg Weisman is the recognized creator behind the animated series Gargoyles. Their collaboration aims to blend adventure with comedy in a modern format.

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The visual style is defined by the artwork of Alessandro Ranaldi. Ranaldi serves as the illustrator for this project. He is also recognized for his work on the popular animated film Zootopia. This artistic background suggests a detailed and expressive rendering of the animal characters. The visual approach supports the romping and uproarious tone described in the premise.

Security Failures and Character Reactions

The narrative highlights the incompetence of the royal security forces. The guards at Prince John's castle are unable to agree on the number of times the intruder has breached the perimeter. This disagreement underscores the chaos within the castle walls. The inability to track the thief's movements becomes a major plot point.

The frustration among the staff reaches a breaking point. One specific rhino guard, overwhelmed by the situation, announces a resignation from his post. He cites the unfair treatment by the leadership as his reason for leaving. This character moment adds depth to the comedic tone. It highlights the pressure exerted on lower-level staff.

Real-World Impact and Release Details

Readers can purchase the first issue of this new series on Wednesday, November 25, 2026. The comic is available in two distinct cover versions. The David Aja variant cover is priced at $4.99. The Nathan Szerdy variant cover is also priced at $4.99. Both editions feature the same interior content.

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The interior story credits list Nate Cosby and Greg Weisman for writing. Alessandro Ranaldi is credited for the artwork. Joshua Middleton is credited for the cover art. The book invites readers to investigate the mystery of the nightly thefts. The release marks the beginning of a new chapter in the Robin Hood legacy.