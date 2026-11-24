Dynamite Entertainment partners with Disney to launch a new Lion King comic series. The ongoing prequel returns to traditional animation style, exploring Mufasa and Simba's bond before Scar's betrayal.

Disney fans seeking a return to the classic art style of the original animated classic can now turn to Dynamite Entertainment's newly launched comic book series. Released in November 2025, The Lion King #1 marks a significant departure from the recent live-action and photorealistic CGI films that have dominated the franchise's modern cinema releases. This new publication serves as an ongoing prequel that focuses heavily on the deepening relationship between Mufasa and a young Simba during the peaceful era before Scar's eventual rise to power.

Contrast With Recent CGI Films

One of the most frequent criticisms directed at both The Lion King 2019 remake and Mufasa The Lion King 2024 was the use of photorealistic computer-generated imagery. Many long-time enthusiasts felt that this modern visual approach lacked the emotional warmth and stylistic charm of the hand-drawn animation found in the 1994 original film. The new comic series directly addresses this gap by abandoning the digital realism of the screen adaptations. Instead, it embraces the traditional cartoon medium that defined the studio's golden era of storytelling and visual design.

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Edwin Galmon Artistic Vision

Edwin Galmon serves as both the writer and illustrator for this ambitious project, bringing his distinct artistic style to the iconic characters. His narrative follows the ruler of the Pride Lands and his young heir as they navigate the complex social and political networks that sustain their kingdom. Galmon's storytelling ensures that readers see firsthand how father and son learn to defend their home against threats from both external forces and internal dissent. This focus on mentorship and protection mirrors the core emotional themes of the original movie.

Fan Reception And Critical Acclaim

Early reception for the series has been overwhelmingly positive, with fans praising the return to familiar storytelling roots. Review aggregators such as League of Comic Geeks have assigned the series a Very Positive rating with an average score of approximately 4.1 out of 5 stars. The commitment to maintaining continuity with established canon while expanding upon known events has resonated strongly with the reader base. Critics note that Galmon successfully anchors the new adventures in the specific period of the Pride Lands' history that fans cherish most.

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Series Release Schedule And Availability

The comic is currently an ongoing series with seven issues already available to the public. The eighth issue is scheduled for release on November 25, 2026, continuing the momentum established in the first month. This steady rollout allows readers to follow the gradual development of Mufasa and Simba's dynamic without overwhelming new audiences. The availability of variant covers by artists including Meghan Hetrick, Jacob Edgar, and Giulia Lomurno has also added collectible value to the early issues.

Expanded Cast And Future Prospects

While the central narrative focuses on the royal family, the series includes substantial screen time for beloved supporting characters such as Timon, Pumbaa, and Rafiki. Their presence helps to flesh out the world of the Pride Lands and provides a richer context for the main conflict. The positive response from readers suggests that Dynamite and Disney may continue producing these pre-movie tales for the foreseeable future. This approach offers a new way to engage with the franchise without requiring viewers to rewatch the original film repeatedly.