Dynamite Entertainment reveals its February 2027 comic solicitations featuring Vampirella vs. Cupid, Ben 10, Thundercats, and Mulder and Scully titles.

Dynamite Entertainment has officially released the complete solicitations for its February 2027 comic book lineup, revealing a diverse array of high-profile titles spanning superhero, horror, and science fiction genres. The publishing house is leveraging its strong IP portfolio to launch new series and continue established narratives, featuring well-known characters such as Vampirella, Ben 10, and Mulder and Scully in new adventures scheduled for release throughout the month.

Vampirella Faces Cupid in Valentine Story

Vampirella confronts Cupid in a narrative written by Sean Ryan and illustrated by Eder Messias, releasing on February 3, 2027. The winged marksman attempts to force the vampire into falling in love, claiming that love constitutes the ultimate form of mind control. Vampirella refuses to be controlled, fighting against a toxic fusion of violence and manipulation while uncovering why Cupid wants her eliminated. The issue costs $5.99 and features cover art by Cat Staggs and Meghan Hetrick.

Also read IDW Publishing February March 2027 Full Solicits And Upcoming Comic Book Releases

Ben 10 and Dynamite Lineup Details

Ben 10 stars in a story written and illustrated by Man of Action partner Duncan Rouleau, depicting him as far from the hero Earth needs. The villain Vilgax targets the planet Petropia with galactic destruction driven by an insatiable hunger for conflict. This issue marks the comics debut of the character Psyphon and includes a premium mystery blind bag containing three limited edition variant covers selected randomly from an exclusive range. Allocations for the blind bags are limited.

Thundercats, Lynxana, and Silverhawks

Lynxana, the bounty-hunting star from Thundercats, continues her journey to Third Earth while hunting ThunderCats. She faces pursuit from Bluegrass of the Silverhawks, who seeks revenge and potentially harbors romantic feelings. The Thundercats series also features premium mystery blind bags with limited allocations of exclusive variant covers. The narrative focuses on Lynxana's relentless pursuit of her prey as she navigates the dangers of Third Earth.

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Mulder, Scully, and Alien Conspiracies

Special Agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully return to investigate reports of young people manifesting telekinetic powers. They must debunk an urban legend before it spreads, while a shadowy group of neo-conspirators also seeks these individuals. A race ensues to secure extraterrestrial secrets related to biology, disease, and everlasting life, with Mulder and Scully caught between unbelievable theories and miraculous truths. The narrative involves shadowy government actors conspiring with powerful special interests outside the government.

Sabrina, Barbarella, and Red Sonja

Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Vampirella clash on the beach in issue three, written by Tini Howard and Bill Galvan with art by Ben Galvan. Vampirella's enemy Jezebel crosses the cosmos to fight on the sand, raising questions about whether Salem the cat will eat lobster. Simultaneously, Homero Rios writes Barbarella and Red Sonja as fugitives in the Bazaar Beyond Time. The Appraiser hosts the biggest auction in history, forcing the heroines to infiltrate his operation while rallying resistance against a synthetic army.

New Vampirella Series and Pendragon

Legendary writer Tom Sniegoski launches a new Vampirella series set in Paradise, illustrated by Edu Menna with covers by Francesco Mattina. The story sees the return of Pendragon, leaving readers to question if he is a friend or foe. The series also features art by Joseph Michael Linsner and Josephine Tomarchio, along with cosplay by Lauren DeLorean. This launch continues the epic tales of the vampire after her journey through hell, expanding the lore of her dark paradise world.