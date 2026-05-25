Dynamite Entertainment Announces New Buffy the Vampire Slayer Sequel Series Angel #1, Written by Kelly Thompson and Featuring Artwork by Giulia Giacomino, Will Be Released on August 19

An old friend is about to make a triumphant return. When the beloved show Buffy the Vampire Slayer had to say goodbye, fans and residents of Sunnydale were left yearning for something that could bring hope. That hope is finally here as Dynamite Entertainment confirms their new Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series, Angel #1. Fans can expect to read comics written by Kelly Thompson and featuring artwork by Giulia Giacomino.

With the devastating news that Hulu's Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot was slain before it even came to life, fans and residents of Sunnydale have been desperate for some positive news to arrive to bring hope once more.

Well, good news has indeed arrived at last, because an old friend is about to make a triumphant return to our lives. Dynamite Entertainment has confirmed that Angel #1, its new Buffy the Vampire Slayer sequel series, will go on sale on August 19. The new comic will be written by Kelly Thompson, with art by Giulia Giacomino, main cover art by David Nakayama, and variant covers by Clayton Crain, Meredith McClaren, Meghan Hetrick, Jenny Frison, and Nakayama. The official synopsis for Angel #1 reads..





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Sequel Series Fan Disappointment Dynamite Entertainment Kel

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Alum Charisma Carpenter Wows Fans With a Super-Rare Red Bikini SnapshotShe's living her best life!

Read more »

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2026 Winners: My Hero Academia, One Piece Anime of the YearThe Crunchyroll Anime Awards for 2026 recently held its ceremony, honoring the biggest series of the past year. My Hero Academia’s claimed victory for best anime film of the year. On top of these major wins, Cartoon Network’s One Piece Anime of the Year – My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Continuing Series – ONE PIECE Best Opening Sequence – On The Way – AiNA THE END – DAN DA DAN Season 2 Best Action – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Isekai Anime – Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Best Animation – Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- Best Director – Akinori Fudesaka, Norihiro Naganuma — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Supporting Character – Katsuki Bakugo — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Anime Song – IRIS OUT — Kenshi Yonezu — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Japanese) – Aoi Yuki — Maomao — The Apothecary Diaries (season 2) Best Voice Artist Performance (English) – Lucien Dodge — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Brazilian Portuguese) – Charles Emmanuel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Castilian Spanish ) – Carles Teruel — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (French)- Bastien Bourlé — Izuku Midoriya — My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (Italian) – Mosè Singh — Denji — Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc Best Voice Artist Performance (Latin Spanish) – Jose Antonio Toledano — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Best Voice Artist Performance (German) – Gerrit Schmidt—Foß — Akaza — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Read more »

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Wins Big Ahead of Home Video ReleaseDemon Slayer: Infinity Castle is still at the top of the mountain even as it gets ready for its home video launch

Read more »

Buffy the Vampire Slayer's Supporting Characters Were the Real Heroes of the ShowBuffy the Vampire Slayer's supporting characters were the real heroes of the show, with their unique personalities, skills, and backstories making them stand out from the main character, Buffy Summers.

Read more »