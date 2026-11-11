Dylan Sprouse, Barbie Ferreira & Tanner Buchanan Lead 'Sleeping Dogs'

Dylan Sprouse, Barbie Ferreira & Tanner Buchanan Lead Hamptons Thriller 'The Sleeping Dogs Of Southampton' -- AFM

Dylan Sprouse, Barbie Ferreira & Tanner Buchanan Lead Hamptons Thriller ‘The Sleeping Dogs Of Southampton’ — AFMJustin Long, Banks Pierce & Katy Mixon Greer Starring In Family Pic ‘Slater’s Gold’; Producer-Director Launches Texas Studio — AFMSacha Gervasi Pic About Iron Maiden's Frontman In War-Torn Sarajevo Lands Scribe Arash Amel Producing are David Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr. of Latigo Films, Kipp Tribble and Rick Moore.

Executive Producers are Kevin Weisberg, Ryan Adams, Tracey Paul, Andrew Stevens, Sean Krajewski, Andrea Bucko, Manuel Molina, Timothy Alek Mulley and Jeff Kranzdorf. The synopsis reads: “Ruthless Wall Street rainmaker Dorsey Grace knows how to close a deal – and get inside your head. Over scotch with business associates, he brags about a wild past hookup, leading rising and hyper-competitive banker Henry Barrett to suspect the unnamed woman was his wife, Lindsay .

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Over a seductive summer among Manhattan’s moneyed elite , their sprawling estates and lavish pool parties of the Hamptons, suspicion turns to obsession. Drawn into a world of sex, money and carefully guarded secrets, Henry becomes locked in a lethal game of corporate warfare and psychological chess as he seeks to destroy a man who always seems one move ahead.

”is an irresistibly sexy thriller that takes audiences into a glamorous world where money, power and desire become a dangerous combination,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser.

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“With Dylan Sprouse, Barbie Ferreira and Tanner Buchanan leading an exciting ensemble cast, the movie is perfectly positioned to attract the global Gen-Z audience. This is such a fun project, and we look forward to introducing the movie to our buyers at AFM,” added company COO Delphine Perrier.

Sprouse is represented by Gersh Agency and managed by Authentic Management; Ferreira is represented by Authentic and Untitled; Entertainment; Buchanan is represented by Gersh Agency, and managed by Linden Management; Kilmer is represented by Authentic Management.