Dylan Sprouse, Barbie Ferreira and Tanner Buchanan Team for Sexy Hamptons Thriller ‘The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton’

Set in the Hamptons, sexy psychological thriller The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton will star Dylan Sprouse, Barbie Ferreira and Tanner Buchanan

Heaven’s Gate Cult Thriller ‘The Leader,’ Starring Vera Farmiga, Tim Blake Nelson and Jim Parsons, Bought for U.S. by Dark Sky Films and Tanner Buchanan are heading to the Hamptons together for “The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton,” a psychological thriller set inside a “dangerous world of sex, money and obsession,” according to the description.

Directed by David Lipper and written by Peter James Cooper, the “The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton” is heading to the'The Peanut Butter Falcon' Breakout Zack Gottsagen and Anna Enger Ritch to Star in 'A Reason to Stay' From Director Rippin Sindher Alongside Sprouse , Ferreira and Buchanan , the film will also star Jack Kilmer , Rainey Qualley , Bianca Ghezzi and Ethan Cutkowsky . In “The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton,” as per the synopsis, ruthless Wall Street rainmaker Dorsey Grace knows how to close a deal — and get inside your head.

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Over scotch with business associates, he brags about a wild past hookup, leading rising and hyper-competitive banker Henry Barrett to suspect the unnamed woman was his wife, Lindsay . Over a seductive summer among Manhattan’s moneyed elite , their sprawling estates and lavish pool parties of the Hamptons, suspicion turns to obsession.

Drawn into a world of sex, money and carefully guarded secrets, Henry becomes locked in a lethal game of corporate warfare and psychological chess as he seeks to destroy a man who always seems one move ahead. The thriller is produced by Lipper and Robert A. Daly Jr. of Latigo Films , Kipp Tribble and Rick Moore .

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Executive producers are Kevin Weisberg, Ryan Adams, Tracey Paul, Andrew Stevens, Sean Krajewski, Andrea Bucko, Manuel Molina, Timothy Alek Mulley and Jeff Kranzdorf.

“’The Sleeping Dogs of Southampton’ is an irresistibly sexy thriller that takes audiences into a glamorous world where money, power and desire become a dangerous combination,” said Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser. “With Dylan Sprouse, Barbie Ferreira and Tanner Buchanan leading an exciting ensemble cast, the movie is perfectly positioned to attract the global Gen-Z audience.

This is such a fun project, and we look forward to introducing the movie to our buyers at Sprouse is represented by Nate Steadman at Gersh Agency and managed by Bonnie Liedtke at Authentic Management; Ferreira is represented by Chris Kiely at Authentic and Jessie Blackhall at Untitled; Entertainment; Buchanan is represented by Jasmine Mausner at Gersh Agency, and managed by Julien Tacchini at Linden Management; Kilmer is represented by Bonnie Liedtke at Authentic Management.