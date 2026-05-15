Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin Expecting First Child Together

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, the supermodel and actor, are expecting their first child together. They confirmed the news at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin are expecting their first child together. The supermodel confirmed their baby joy as she cradled her bump at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday.

The couple have been together since 2018 and met on Instagram. They made their relationship Instagram official in August 2018 and made their red carpet debut during New York Fashion Week that September. Sprouse allegedly tackled a trespasser at his Hollywood Hills home last week in the early morning hours of Friday, holding the intruder at gunpoint until the authorities arrived on the scene.

Palvin was reportedly home at the time of the incident and called 911 to report the intruder. The couple did not want the alleged intruder booked for trespassing. Sprouse bought the four-bedroom, two-bathroom estate, which is valued at nearly $2 million, in 2021. They have lived there since they tied the knot in July 2023 in Hungary, her home country.

His twin brother, Cole Sprouse, was the best man at their wedding. They starred on the hit Disney series from 2005 to 2008 and the spinoff series, The Suite Life on Deck, from 2008 to 2011





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Dylan Sprouse Barbara Palvin Expecting First Child Cannes Film Festival Hollywood Hills Home Trespasser Gunpoint Red Carpet Debut Hungary Estate Cole Sprouse The Suite Life Of Zack And Cody The Suite Life On Deck

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