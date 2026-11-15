Dylan Raiola Leads Oregon Past Michigan 31-7 in Big Ten Thriller

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns as the Ducks defeated the Michigan Wolverines 31-7 at Autzen Stadium on November 14, 2026.

On November 14, 2026, the Oregon Ducks delivered a commanding performance at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon, routing the Michigan Wolverines with a 31-7 victory. Oregon, standing at 7-3 overall and 5-2 in Big Ten play, effectively silenced the 5-5 Wolverines (2-5 Big Ten) in a matchup that highlighted the Ducks' offensive dominance. The win improved Oregon's conference record while dropping Michigan further behind in the competitive division standings.

Raiola and McClellan Strike Early for Quick Lead

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola established control of the game almost immediately by connecting with wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan on a 60-yard touchdown pass during the team's fourth offensive play. This early score gave the Ducks a lead they would never relinquish, setting the tone for a relentless offensive attack that frustrated the Michigan defense throughout the afternoon. The play signaled to both teams that Oregon was prepared to dominate the line of scrimmage and exploit open spaces in the secondary with precision passing.

Also read Kyle Whittingham Explains Why Michigan Played Tommy Carr & Bryce Underwood vs. Oregon

The victory marked a significant offensive milestone for the Ducks, as their 31 points represented the highest score ever recorded against the Michigan defense this season. Oregon surpassed the previous benchmark of 21 points, which had been scored by Rutgers during their narrow 28-21 loss to the Wolverines in Week 9. This statistical leap demonstrated a clear improvement in offensive efficiency and execution compared to earlier matchups in the conference schedule.

Second-Half Surge and Play-Calling Adjustments

The turning point of the contest occurred just before halftime when Raiola orchestrated a rapid four-play, 91-yard drive in just 52 seconds. This sequence culminated in a 59-yard touchdown pass to Dakorien Moore with six seconds remaining in the second quarter, extending the Oregon lead to 21-7. Raiola finished the game with 20 completions out of 28 attempts for 341 yards, a career-high total that offset a brief slump of two completions on six attempts early in the contest.

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Raiola's overall statistics for the season now include 1,695 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with only two interceptions, demonstrating remarkable consistency. Notably, the Nebraska transfer has not thrown an interception in five consecutive games, a streak that underscores his improved decision-making and comfort within the Oregon system. His performance has been instrumental in stabilizing the offense since taking over under center following Dante Moore's concussion against USC.

Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson has received credit for revitalizing the unit after coach Dan Lanning removed Drew Mehringer and assumed play-calling duties himself. Under Johnson's guidance, the Ducks have scored at least 31 points in all three games since the change, with this victory against Michigan serving as the latest example of the scheme's effectiveness. The strategic adjustments have allowed players like Raiola to operate with greater confidence and autonomy in the backfield.

Defensive Dominance and Individual Milestones

Outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei was a force on the defensive side, registering two sacks and finishing the day with four total tackles, two tackles for loss, and two quarterback hurries. His performance brought his season total to 9.5 sacks, leading the team and securing his legacy in program history. Uiagalelei moved past former Ducks defensive end Saul Patu to claim third place on the all-time sack list, trailing only Ernest Jones with 29.0 sacks and Nick Reed with 29.6 sacks.

Running back Dierre Hill Jr. also delivered a standout performance, carrying the ball 21 times for a career-high 98 rushing yards. He finished with 147 total yards from scrimmage and capped the scoring with a 49-yard touchdown with 4:03 remaining in the game, effectively icing the contest. His physical running style complemented the aerial attack, keeping the Michigan defense off balance and unable to focus solely on stopping the pass.

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Next Steps for Oregon in Conference Play

Despite the decisive nature of the win, the Oregon Ducks have a brief turnaround before their next assignment. The team will immediately travel to East Lansing, Michigan, for a Friday night showdown against the Michigan State Spartans. This rapid transition from victory to road game testing will require strong mental recovery and continued preparation from coaches and players alike.

The Ducks' ability to maintain focus after a dominant home performance will be critical as they face another tough Big Ten opponent. With Raiola's arm heating up and the defense establishing its presence, Oregon enters this next matchup with significant momentum. The outcome of the game against Michigan State will likely have implications for the Ducks' standing in the conference race as the season progresses.