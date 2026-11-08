Dylan Raiola Leads Oregon Ducks Past Ohio State in 2026 CFP Clash

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns to defeat Ohio State 41-28. The victory marks a turning point for the Ducks after a turbulent season.

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dylan Raiola guided his team to a decisive 41-28 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes on November 7, 2026, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. The win provided a significant boost for a Ducks program that has endured a chaotic season marked by injuries and coaching changes. Raiola delivered a masterclass in poise, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding interceptions despite facing pressure throughout the game.

Raiola Reflects on Past Defeat Against Ohio State

Dylan Raiola recalled sitting in the same media chair at Ohio Stadium exactly one year prior, when he was unable to lead the Oregon Ducks to a win against the Buckeyes. That previous experience left him frustrated but ultimately grateful for the lesson it provided. He stated that those difficult moments shaped his character and prepared him for his current role as the starting quarterback. Raiola emphasized that looking back at past failures is essential for growth and future success in high-stakes athletic environments.

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Statistical Breakdown of Raiola's Performance

Raiola finished the November 7, 2026 contest with 257 passing yards and two touchdown throws. His performance was critical in overcoming early deficits and maintaining offensive momentum against a disciplined Ohio State defense. He avoided throwing any interceptions, a key metric in such a high-profile matchup. Despite several close calls where his throws were in jeopardy, Raiola managed the game effectively to secure the win for Oregon.

Coach Dan Lanning's Strategic Attack on Buckeyes

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning implemented a clear game plan that focused on aggressive offense rather than conservative play. He instructed his team to attack Ohio State directly through their established identity rather than trying alternative strategies. Lanning credited his players for staying confident even when the scoreboard was not in their favor. The coaching staff emphasized executing their jobs at a high level regardless of the current score, a mindset that helped the team recover from early deficits.

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Team Resilience After Early Defensive Struggles

The Oregon Ducks faced a challenging start to the game, falling behind 14-0 early in the contest. Wide receiver Dakorien Moore celebrated a third-quarter touchdown catch with Raiola, symbolizing the team's resurgence. Players noted that self-inflicted errors on early drives created the deficit, but the team refused to lose confidence. They relied on practice simulations that prepared them for such scenarios, allowing them to stack successful plays one at a time.

Overcoming Season Turbulence with Statement Win

The victory over Ohio State represents a major turning point for the Oregon Ducks after a season that did not meet expectations. The program opened the 2026 season ranked No. 2 in the AP Poll but has since dropped three games. Key setbacks included losing starting quarterback Dante Moore to injury and firing their offensive coordinator. Backup Dylan Raiola has stepped up during this period of instability, helping the team find its identity again.

Future Implications for College Football Playoff

This win over Ohio State follows a previous victory against Northwestern and signals a potential turnaround for Oregon. The team is now better positioned to compete in the broader College Football Playoff landscape. Raiola acknowledged the need to clean up turnovers but expressed happiness with the result. The team will now use this momentum as they continue their season, having proven they can execute under pressure against elite opponents.