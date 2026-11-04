Dylan Mortensen Urges Judge to Block Release of Identity in Idaho Murders Footage

Dylan Mortensen petitions Judge Megan Marshall to maintain face redactions in University of Idaho murders evidence, citing severe harassment and safety risks to her and her family.

Dylan Mortensen, a survivor of the University of Idaho murders, has formally requested that Judge Megan Marshall block the release of police footage containing her unblurred face. Mortensen argues that revealing her identity would expose her to continued harassment and endanger her family, who have already been forced to relocate nine times since the 2022 killings.

Independent media company EWU Media LLC previously filed a public records request that led to the court's initial decision to release the investigative videos. Mortensen is now asking the court to maintain existing redactions on body-camera footage and interviews related to the brutal slayings of her four former roommates in Moscow.

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Mortensen Details Safety Risks and Harassment

Mortensen, 23, wrote in an affidavit submitted to Judge Megan Marshall last week that she and her family have faced consistent threats, following, and invasions of privacy. The surviving roommate stated that reporters and independent investigators have repeatedly shown up at their homes, making it nearly impossible for the family to feel safe in their residences.

Since the traumatic events of November 13, 2022, when Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were killed at their student home, Mortensen and her relatives have moved nine times. She described the situation as one where strangers have invaded their privacy in ways that have severely impacted their ability to live normal lives.

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Legal Battle Over Public Records and Redactions

The legal conflict began in earnest when EWU Media LLC filed a public records request in August 2025. After the request was partially denied, the media company asked the court to compel Moscow authorities to release the withheld records. Judge Marshall agreed to this request on October 20, leading to the current dispute over the specific redactions applied to the footage.

Mortensen's attorney, Robyn McPherson, filed a motion to intervene in Judge Marshall's decision last week. The motion asks the judge to reconsider the order and issue a stay until any petitions and appeals are fully resolved. McPherson argued that the court should conduct a private in-camera judicial review of the records to determine the extent of Mortensen's exposure.

Mortensen's Testimony and Current Case Status

Mortensen testified for the prosecution in the case against Bryan Kohberger, 31, and gave multiple interviews regarding the masked man she saw in her home around 4am on the night of the murders. She later texted surviving roommate Bethany Funke but did not immediately call 911. The two women discovered the bodies of their friends the following day at around noon.

Kohberger entered a guilty plea to the murders in July 2025, but he attempted to retract that plea earlier this year. Despite the plea deal, the legal proceedings and public interest in the case remain intense, prompting the ongoing battle over the release of investigative materials.

Arguments Regarding Privacy and Public Interest

In her written plea, Mortensen clarified that she is not asking for the interviews or body-camera recordings to be withheld from the public entirely. She stated that the information contained in those recordings remains the same regardless of whether her face is visible, and her statements do not change when her identity is revealed.

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Mortensen argued that the only difference the removal of blurring would make is allowing the public to examine her facial expressions and become more familiar with her appearance. She emphasized that circulating images of her during such a vulnerable time would provide no additional value to the public interest while causing significant harm to her well-being.

Mortensen wrote that her life has changed in ways she never could have imagined since November 2022. Along with the trauma of losing four friends, she has spent nearly four years dealing with public attention, harassment, and constant speculation about her involvement in the horrific murders.

The affidavit highlighted the emotional toll of the situation, noting that the public speculation has persisted for years despite her cooperation with authorities. Mortensen described the experience as incredibly traumatic, adding that the threat to her safety has been a constant burden since the night the crimes occurred.

The court must now weigh the public's right to access records against the personal safety and privacy rights of a murder survivor. The outcome of this appeal could set a precedent for how law enforcement agencies handle the release of sensitive investigative materials involving non-defendant witnesses.