Dylan Mortensen Seeks Privacy Protection From Released Idaho Murders Footage

Dylan Mortensen petitions the court to keep her face redacted in upcoming releases of police recordings from the University of Idaho murders case to ensure her safety.

Dylan Mortensen, the sole survivor of the 2022 University of Idaho quadruple murder case, has filed a legal motion asking a judge to restrict the release of investigative recordings that feature her image. The request targets unreleased body-camera footage and police interviews related to the stabbing deaths of her roommates, which are scheduled to become public record. Mortensen argues that revealing these specific visual records poses a direct threat to her personal safety and privacy.

Legal Motion For Record Redaction

Mortensen filed a motion to intervene in the proceedings concerning the release of these high-profile case records, seeking to preserve existing redactions that blur her face in police interviews. In her affidavit, she emphasized that while she understands the public interest in transparency, the removal of these protections would severely impact her ability to live a normal life. She noted that she has moved nine times over privacy and safety concerns and continues to feel unsafe when recognized in public.

Also read Lori Vallow Daybell Seeks New Trial in Idaho Supreme Court Appeal

Documented Harassment And Threats

The affidavit details a sustained campaign of harassment that Mortensen has endured for years, including hateful messages, threats, and accusations from strangers who believe she was involved in the killings. She provided more than 30 screenshots as evidence, documenting messages that span multiple years and demonstrate that the hostility did not cease after the initial media attention faded. Some individuals have called her a murderer, accused her of lying, and stated she should have died that night, while others expressed hopes that she would be hurt or killed.

Impact Of Public Scrutiny On Daily Life

Mortensen explained that the intense scrutiny has fundamentally altered her daily interactions, changing where she feels comfortable going and how much personal information she shares with others. She stated that people who have never met her have formed opinions about her character and accused her of actions she had no part in. Despite recognizing that her identity is already publicly known and that photos exist online, she believes there is a significant difference between casual photos and lengthy police interviews captured during one of the most traumatic periods of her life.

Advertisement

Context Of Bryan Kohberger Sentencing

The legal request follows the sentencing of Bryan Kohberger, who was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences without parole on July 23 for the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. Kohberger, age 30, pleaded guilty earlier in the month, and the case has remained in the public eye with relatives of the victims providing updates on their healing process. The surviving roommates, including Mortensen, spoke out during the sentencing hearing, bringing renewed attention to the ongoing legal and personal fallout from the tragedy.

Next Steps In Legal Proceedings

Mortensen's motion comes as the legal system continues to process the aftermath of the convictions, including post-conviction relief requests. Kohberger was previously scheduled to virtually attend a hearing related to these requests on October 15, highlighting the continued procedural steps in the case. The court must now decide whether the public interest in viewing the investigative footage outweighs Mortensen's right to privacy and safety, a decision that will set a precedent for how survivors are treated in future high-profile criminal investigations.