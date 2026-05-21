Dylan Harper's Rising NBA Star Performance

Dylan Harper, a San Antonio Spurs rookie, made an impression with his remarkable performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, scoring 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven steals. He also recorded a Spurs franchise record in steals. Despite limited playing time, Harper showed poise and composure, relying on his instincts and determination to excel. His positive attitude and dedication to improvement have paved the way for a promising career in the NBA.

May 18, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) controls the ball while defended by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) in the second quarter during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center.

Dylan Harper, a San Antonio Spurs rookie, started his fifth game of the season and performed exceptionally, recording 24 points, 11 rebounds, and seven steals in a double-overtime victory against the Thunder. He showed poise and composure beyond his years, with Mitch Johnson praising his performance. Victor Wembanyama's crucial game-tying 3-pointer in overtime added to Harper's remarkable statistics.

Despite questions about his role in the Spurs' backcourt, Harper maintained a positive attitude and dedicated himself to improving his skills and knowledge of the NBA. He rose to the challenge, playing meaningful basketball eleven months after being drafted. Dylan Harper used his time on the bench to learn from his mentors, such as point guards Fox and Castle. Despite limited playing time, Harper consistently worked hard to improve, benefiting from his Spurs experience.

He is grateful for the opportunity and the support received from the organization and his teammates





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Dylan Harper San Antonio Spurs Nba Playoffs Western Conference Finals Oklahoma City Thunder Rookie Performance Points Rebounds Steals San Antonio West Nba Playoffs Western Conference Finals Thunder Management Rookie Year

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