Dylan Harper's 30-Burger Fuels Spurs' Comeback Over Jazz

The Spurs needed the best game of Dylan Harper's young, impressive career to beat the Jazz, and they escaped Utah Sunday evening with their 12-game winning stre

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper reacts after making a basket against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center.

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectyoung, impressive career to beat the Jazz, and they escaped Utah Sunday evening with their 12-game winning streak intact thanks to his late surge. Harper scored 18 of his career-high 31 points in the fourth quarter of a 110-102 victory that presented real challenges for this red-hot San Antonio team.

Also read PHOTOS: Spurs earn 12th straight win after defeating Utah Jazz in neck-and-neck showdown

After slashing to the rim all night, he drilled a pair of triples to erase the deficit and fuel the comeback win.

"My teammates did a great job of just helping me get the ball and helping me find what I'm running," Harper said. "The fourth quarter, it's time to win, and I feel like if you don't have that confidence in yourself to shoot those shots you work on all the time, there's no point in going to the gym and working on them. " "He's very, very talented," Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said.

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"Took him a while to get going, I thought he was a little lethargic in the first half, but when he's in attack mode and switched-on defensively, he's already, at his young age, one of the better players in this league. The more and more he can be consistent in the 48 minutes, he's gonna be really tough.

" Consistency was a bit of a problem in this game. The Jazz came in on an 11-game losing streak with most of their big men in street clothes, but they've now played the Spurs tough in two of their three early matchups this season. San Antonio trailed by double digits as the Jazz scorched the nets from deep at 17-40, and they spent most of the fourth quarter catching up.

"Games when you play the same team multiple times in short stretches are hard to win," Johnson said. "Games when you've won a few in a row and they've lost a few in a row are hard to win...

You've got to win some ugly games if you're gonna win a few in a row, and it's been good to see our guys find ways to play ugly and still learn some things and then also find a way to be on top at the end of the game.

" Mo Bamba went off with 26 points and 6-6 shooting from long range, and Utah took advantage of the floor spacing to limiteffectiveness on defense. Wemby still logged five blocks, including two on the same possession, to go with 26 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, and four made triples. The Spurs' offense clearly felt the absence of De'Aaron Fox who missed this game with a tight hip.

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He's been a steadying force on the floor since he arrived, a table-setter and hyper-efficient scorer this year. The next men up were Harper and Castle in the starting unit, and reserve point guard Jordan McLaughlin who popped in 10 quick points in the first quarter.

Keldon Johnson pitched in with a performance worthy of his title as the heart and soul of the Spurs with 11 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, none more important than his putback in the final minute right after he dove on the floor for the loose ball.

"The way he impacts the game on a high level, he's probably one of the best scorers that I've ever seen, and for him to accept his role like he has and the way that he impacts every game no matter what is unbelivable," Harper said. Harper knows a thing or two about scoring, and this won't be the last time the 20-year-old leads the Spurs to a win with a 30-burger.

Tom Petrini has covered Spurs basketball for the last decade, first for Project Spurs and then for KENS 5 in San Antonio. After leaving the newsroom he co-founded the Silver and Black Coffee Hour, a weekly podcast where he catches up on Spurs news with friends Aaron Blackerby and Zach Montana. Tom lives in Austin with his partner Jess and their dogs Dottie and Guppy. His other interests include motorsports and making a nice marinara sauce.