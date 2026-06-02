Dylan Harper Leads Spurs to NBA Finals in Historic Season

San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper has led his team to the NBA Finals in his first postseason, exuding confidence and making timely plays throughout the Western Conference finals. The 6-foot-5 guard, who was in high school just two years ago, has ranked first among all guards in the postseason in true shooting percentage and averaged 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in less than 26 minutes per game. Harper's arrival in San Antonio has enabled the Spurs to elevate from a non-playoff team to their first NBA Finals in 12 years, and he has credited his father, a five-time champion, and his coaches for empowering him to make plays and be himself.

SAN ANTONIO - Dylan Harper is too young to have seen the Knicks in the NBA Finals. Gregg Popovich , left, talks with Victor Wembanyama on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets March 5, 2024.

I've been to so many Knicks playoff games, Knicks games - I live 25, 30 minutes from the arena - … It's a dream come true, Harper said after the Spurs defeated the Thunder in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals. My dream has always been to play in Garden in the NBA Finals and I get to do that my first year. I'm not gonna take for granted.

Harper, the No. 2 overall pick in last year's NBA draft and an All-Rookie First-Team selection, was in high school just two years ago, leading Don Bosco Prep to a state title. Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 30, 2026 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Gregg Popovich, left, talks with Victor Wembanyama on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets March 5, 2024. Last year, he paired with Ace Bailey to form Rutgers' greatest recruiting class, but they were unable to lead the Scarlet Knights to a winning record (15-17). I think that if you would have told this last year, I would have told you you're crazy, Harper said.

I think that you kind of go through what you go through to get to moments like this. The 6-foot-5 guard's arrival to San Antonio enabled the Spurs to elevate from a non-playoff team to their first NBA Finals in 12 years.

In his first postseason, Harper has exuded the confidence of his five-time champion father (Ron), ranking first among all guards in the postseason in true shooting percentage (57.9) while averaging 13.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in less than 26 minutes per game. After being slowed by an adductor injury during the Western Conference finals, Harper received a message from Gregg Popovich - the five-time champion turned Spurs President of Basketball Operations - with the team one loss from elimination.

After Game 5, he texted me personally, Harper said. (He was) just like, You've got to find a way to get the job done. In Game 6, Harper scored 18 points (6-of-9 shooting) with six rebounds and four assists in 22 minutes, repeatedly reaching the rim against one of this era's best defenses. Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7.

When he's switched on mentally and aggressive, he's pretty damn good, Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said. He's got all the talent in the world, the makeup to do whatever he wants. In Game 7, Harper made a series of timely plays - finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds and three assists - including a huge stepback 3-pointer with under four minutes remaining to put his team on the doorstep of the NBA Finals.

Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs talks to the media after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals. I think just answering the call, that's kind of what I've always done, is just put myself in that position, and just double down on myself every time, Harper said. Everyone does a great job of empowering me to go out there and make plays and be myself.

When the time comes, I just kind of go out there, and I just trust my instincts. Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs handles the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals on May 30, 2026 at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Gregg Popovich, left, talks with Victor Wembanyama on the bench during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets March 5, 2024. Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) and guard Dylan Harper (2) celebrate after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7. Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs talks to the media after the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder during Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals





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Dylan Harper San Antonio Spurs NBA Finals Western Conference Finals True Shooting Percentage Postseason Performance Confidence Timely Plays Spurs Coach Mitch Johnson Gregg Popovich Victor Wembanyama

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