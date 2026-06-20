Dylan Harper expected to make notable Spurs request after NBA Finals breakout — and De’Aaron Fox disaster

The NBA Finals showed that Dylan Harper can go bucket for bucket with the sport’s best.

And the former Rutgers star wants the Spurs to know that he’s ready for an increased role at a time when some wonder about De’Aaron Fox’s future with the team Harper’s camp is expected to push for him to join the Spurs’ starting rotation for the 2026-27 season after his Finals breakout following a campaign coming off the bench, Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks during Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Making the situation all the more intriguing are the recent revelations that Harper had some issues with the team’s plan for him after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. Teammate Devin Vassell said after the team’s series-ending Game 5 loss to the Knicks that Harper had problems with his playing time during the season. ESPN further reported that Harper “voiced displeasure” earlier in the season with his role, although his minutes eventually picked up.

Harper appeared in 69 games but started just four, averaging 22.6 minutes per game while scoring 11.8 points per game. He started two of the team’s 23 postseason games — both with Fox sidelined — and his playing time increased to an average of 26.8 minutes per game, including 31 in the Finals.

“He was upset with playing time and different roles that he was in,” Vassell said, “but when we needed him most, he stepped up. We have a star in the making. ” The issue for Harper and the Spurs is that the team already has two starting guards in the embattled Fox and Stephon Castle.

The Spurs acquired Fox before they landed Harper in the draft, and the four-year, $229 million extension they signed him to last year begins next season. Fox’s stock has only gone down after the NBA Finals, which included his disastrous layup attempt in the last minute of Game 4 that resulted in an OG Anunoby block and his 3-for-15 performance in Game 5.

The Spurs “remain committed” to Fox as their starting point guard, per ESPN, but the Finals showed that keeping Harper in a reserve role may be an issue. Fox receiving more crunch-time minutes than Harper in Game 1 drew criticism toward coach Mitch Johnson, and Harper had a sensational Game 5 while Fox couldn’t hit water if he was on a boat.

The issue for Harper is that there may not be much he can do except voice his frustration, since there’s no chance the Spurs would trade him.

“But it’s not an issue San Antonio needs to address right away,” ESPN’s Michael C. Wright wrote. “Fox’s contract won’t become a potential eyesore until after Wembanyama’s upcoming rookie extension kicks in, and when the Spurs are looking next summer to extend Castle to what should be a max deal.

” Dylan Harper #2 of the San Antonio Spurs dribbles the ball during the game against the New York Knicks during Game Five of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 13, 2026 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sports Dylan Harper Nba Finals Nba Playoffs Nba Playoffs 2026 New York Knicks San Antonio Spurs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Josh Hart makes understandable admission at Knicks championship paradeThe New York Knicks secured the franchise's first NBA title since 1973 with their NBA Finals victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Read more »

Two suspects accused of attacking, robbing Knicks fans after NBA Finals Game 5 lossSan Antonio police say two suspects are in custody after a June 13 post Spurs game assault and robbery of two Knicks fans, ages 40 to 65, that caused serious injuries. Both face robbery charges.

Read more »

Striking Jalen Brunson image reveals insane love fans have for NBA finals MVP at championship paradeOne striking image sums up the jubilation Knicks fans were feeling — and the adoration they have for team leader Jalen Brunson.

Read more »

Josh Hart reveals the Spurs’ fatal flaw Knicks noticed before NBA Finals“They think it’s over.”

Read more »