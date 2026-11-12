Dylan Dreyer Has New House Rules for Her Sons. Even Water Is Banned From the Living Room

As she gets ready to move, the TODAY co-host talked boy-mom chaos with Karen Lesh on “The Parent Chat.”

The Parent Chat “You will take your shoes off in the garage,” she said she told them.

“You will only play soccer in the basement or outside. Nothing gets played in the new living room. ”“Well, can we drink in the new living room? ” she recalled the kids asking.

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Dylan is furnishing the space with leather stools and couches “because leather at least can be wiped down. ” Still, she has no illusions about how much the crackdown will help. The subject came up after a listener asked whether boy moms simply have to accept that they can’t have nice things. Dylan suspects the answer may be yes.

She was recently sorting through papers on Rusty’s desk when she found “POOP” written on it in marker. Her boys have also mastered the loophole. When they kept saying “penis” at dinner, Dylan told them to knock it off and show some respect at the table. So they switched to “Venus.

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”“How am I not supposed to just die laughing at that? ” Dylan said. Lesh’s house has seen its share of glitter, slime and mud, and she calls herself “pretty tolerant of the mess. ” She has been far more deliberate about raising kind kids.

For more than a decade, three cardboard hot-air balloons, each above a photo of one of her sons, have hung on her kitchen wall. Dylan admitted she’s nervous about one day having three teenagers under her roof.

“Will they eat me out of house and home? ” she wondered. Lesh’s advice is two words, and she feels so strongly about them that she had them tattooed on her body: Be present.

“On the good days, on the bad days,” she said, “be present, because life is short and you’re making memories with your kids. ”— and fancies herself an expert on all things twin-related! In 2024, Rachel received an NBC Gem Award for her contributions to NBC. Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband, their two daughters, and labrodaughter Asti. Follow her onNathan Congleton / TODAY